I am writing to respectfully ask U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to not support S. 127, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act.

As a small business owner proudly serving northwestern Wisconsin, we need the senator’s help by supporting small businesses and rejecting big drug companies’ blame game designed to shift attention away from their responsibility and boost their own profits by opposing legislation that would increase prescription drug costs.

S. 127, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, is part-and-parcel with big drug companies’ approach and is designed to undermine the pharmacy benefits that small businesses rely on to access affordable health care coverage for their employees. Our pharmacy benefits save small businesses an average of more than $600 per employee on prescription drug costs each year.

A Forbes analysis shared that, “If passed, (S. 127) would serve to increase drug costs and worsen health outcomes for many people who take prescription drugs. Today, pharmaceutical companies have considerable power to set the prices for their drugs. Pharmacy benefit managers, with the collective bargaining power of millions of Americans, can use their leverage to negotiate lower prices.”

Pharma is responsible for setting prescription prices and uses anti-competitive games, like patent abuse, to limit competition for their drugs so they can charge higher prices. S. 127 would boost their bottom line while increasing prescription drug costs for small businesses like ours.

It is my hope that Sen. Baldwin will oppose S. 127 and the dangerous implications this bill would bring for Wisconsin families and small businesses.

Ilene Newville,

Cameron