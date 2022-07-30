Jason Martell: Lakes are for all

With respect to the hubbub on Bob Lake lately, it must be noted that Wisconsin is a public trust doctrine state. Under the public trust doctrine, access to the state's navigable waterways must be equally available to all users. As riparian owners, these folks may object, and they may notice the increased use more, but they don't own the lake. Instead the lake is held in trust by the state with the legislature effectively acting as trustee, often through the DNR.