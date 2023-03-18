Be aware of school library books

With news of extreme sexual content being found in other public school libraries around the country, some Menomonie residents have wondered if it is an issue confined to the big cities.

A website called BookLooks.org, based in Florida, has produced a book rating system to shed light on book contents and allow for better community research and discussion. It is based on movie, TV and video game rating systems with which we are already familiar.

This system rates books from 0-5 and each number category also has a color. A book rated 0 is the equivalent to a G-rated movie. A 1 is PG, 2 is PG-13, 3 is R, 4 is NC-17 and 5 is X. The colors allow libraries to alert readers to contents of concern just by attaching a colored sticker.

There are actually collections of reviews online using this rating system that are continually being updated. Two sites are BookLooks.org and https://tinyurl.com/spreadsheet4booksearch. Scrolling to the right on the spreadsheet will get you a link to the review. Be warned that the reviews often contain quotes and pictures not appropriate for children.

There is a growing nationwide movement to identify and remove age-inappropriate material from school and public libraries. On March 4, a regional symposium was held in Wilson. Concerned citizens from five counties in western Wisconsin gathered to share information and discuss solutions.

Following the symposium, research uncovered an extensive list of books appearing in the online School District of the Menomonie Area school libraries that have received a 4 or 5 rating, equivalent to contents in an NC-17 or X-rated movie. A partial list can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/SDMAbooksmap.

As many communities prepare to elect new school board members, the time seems right to talk about this issue and to hear the solutions the candidates offer.

More info is available at menomoniematters.substack.com or contact me at JoyceU@protonmail.com.

Joyce Uhlir

Menomonie