Kelly McDowell: Helping maintain a balanced lifestyle

Wisconsin’s beverage makers are committed to doing our part to empower American families to find balance in their daily diet, and we’re backing up our commitment with action.

Your local beverage aisle looks different today than it did years ago. In part because we’re providing more options to help consumers maintain a balanced lifestyle. These choices come in varieties from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas. Today, nearly 60% of beverages sold contain zero sugar.

We’re not only leveraging the power of innovation but are also focused on education and consumer outreach. We are increasing awareness through point-of-sale messages such as “Balance what you eat, drink and do” and our Clear on Calories initiative which placed prominent calorie count labels on the front of each bottle and can we sell. The Wisconsin Beverage Association has partnered with local organizations focused on healthier lifestyles in Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay, and we will continue to do more.

At the Wisconsin Beverage Association we believe consumers should have access to more beverage choices and clear calorie information so they can make the choices that are right for them. That is why we were pleased the White House recently hosted a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health to tackle health challenges.

Industry actions have reduced the calories from beverages Americans consume, but there is more to do. We support the administration’s ambitious goals and know that through our collective efforts, we can create lasting change.

Kelly McDowell

Wisconsin Beverage Association, Madison