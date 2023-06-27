Expand state’s Badger Care program

I am a nurse and have seen health care needs across the lifespan from babies to seniors, children, folks with disabilities and veterans. It is critically important all of us have health care.

Wisconsin is one of several states who still has not accepted federal funding for nearly 90,000 of our families. Those in need include family members, people living in our communities who may have a disability, a medically fragile health condition, have fallen on hard times or have positions that do not pay living wages nor offer affordable health insurance benefits.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (with over 600 studies) researched Badger Care expansion outcomes and found:

Expansion has improved overall mortality (death) rates with different types of cancer, heart and liver disease, decreased maternal death rates and improved access for mental health care and substance use disorders.

The American Cancer Society’s poll indicated 7 in 10 Wisconsinites want to see Badger Care expanded.

Badger Care is critical in the fight against cancer for prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship care services. Over 37,300 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year in Wisconsin.

How can health care providers provide health care when families do not have the fair opportunity to access health care? Don’t let rhetoric or politics divide us from caring about one another.

Check in with your policy makers at www.legis.wisconsin.gov or call 1-800-362-9472. Call Gov. Tony Evers at 608-266-1212 and tell him to hold firm on keeping Badger Care Expansion funding in.

Pamela Guthman

Holcombe