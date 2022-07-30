Pamelann Schulte: Concerns at the time of the Bishop's Annual Appeal

We, the concerned faithful of the LaCrosse Diocese, have recently been informed of the current $40 million Capital Campaign for the Bishop's Annual Appeal, “Inspired by the Spirit.” This notice, signed and mailed to Bishop Callahan, informs him of our refusal to donate for the following reasons:

1) The recent appointment of Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill. According to The Pillar report, a mobile device correlated to Msgr. Burrill emitted app data signals from Grindr on a near-daily basis during parts of 2018-2020 (July 20, 2021).

2) Promotion of vaccinations tainted by abortion (HEK293) and failure to provide religious exemptions. The use of aborted babies for medical treatments was demonstrated to the Wisconsin Bishops (September 2021) with a box of 293 baby models and the article “Did I Love You Enough?”(July 2021)

3) The USCCBs' financial support of abortion and immoral teachings/practices, through their funding of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD). (Lepanto Institute, “Catholic Bishops Fund Pro-Abortion Doulas for Third Consecutive Year, Despite 2020 Warning” May 2, 2022)

4) Failure to support Bishop Cordileone's decision to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abort House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

5) Promotion on the Diocese' website of Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich from Luxembourg, who stated Church teaching related to homosexuality “is false...”(National Catholic Register, February 9, 2022)

6) Fundraising methods used by the Diocese for the Capital Campaign, “Inspired by the Spirit.” (“Inspired by the Spirit Campaign Policies and Guidelines” currently on www.diolc.org)

7) Canceled priests nationwide.(www.ariseletusbegoing.com, “Priests talking politics? Cancelled!” July 26, 2022)

Pamelann Schulte

Chippewa Falls