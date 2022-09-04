Ralph Palmer: Remember Kenosha when voting for governor

Two years ago, anti-police protests turned violent and the rioters caused over $50 million in damage and burned down entire city blocks in Kenosha. The violence went on for several days.

During the critical early hours, Gov. Tony Evers failed to send in enough National Guard reinforcements and left local law enforcement overwhelmed. His slow reaction created an opportunity for the violence to worsen.

Evers even added fuel to the fire before all the facts were known by tweeting, “What we know for certain is that he (Jacob Blake) is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

I’ve been following news of the Kenosha anniversary, and it’s apparent that Evers has learned nothing from his slow response, nor from carelessly fanning the flames of the unrest. He even called Kenosha “a dead issue” and said he has no regrets about his actions or inaction - not even the incendiary, anti-police language.

Kenosha might seem a world away, but Chippewa isn’t all that different. Both are medium-sized Wisconsin cities with similar demographics. We are all Wisconinsites.

Imagine if a huge swath of Chippewa was either burned down and demolished or still boarded up. Lives and countless businesses lost. That’s what Tony Evers allowed to happen in Kenosha.

Remember Kenosha when deciding whether to keep Evers or replace him with Army veteran and business leader Tim Michels this November.

Ralph Palmer

Chippewa Falls