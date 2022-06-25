Ruth Kurtz: Are there plans for homeless to move forward?

Most of the homeless are settled in Houska Park. They are receiving aid, food, shelter, medical care and professional help. All of this to help them become free of their situations and join the workforce and society. Some are not happy with their accommodations because of the heat and rain.

Electricity is provided. Fans could be helpful.

There are those who have chosen not to go to this location and can be found on the street corners of greater La Crosse with their cardboard begging signs accepting cash and cigarettes. They are not interested in a food donation.

In the real work world, when a project is given to an employee, they must have a timeline and steps outlined to complete the project at a given time.

This concept could be used in the homeless arena. Each person should be given the aid they need from the volunteers and professionals but with a timeline to complete tasks. It’s possible that this could motivate all to move things along to get needed employment and housing.

They could help keep the park clean and presentable. They could volunteer for Habitat or the Wafer pantry at the present location or to fix and rebuild the $3 million new location.

What is being done now? Are there plans and projects in place to move forward with employment and housing? We don’t hear about plans, but continue to hear about cost, the number of people and their issues.

To the critic, I haven’t seen your solutions/letters in the Tribune. You need to have courage to express yourself and receive positive or negative feedback.

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska

