Sharon Weeks: Starting to lose rights that were won

A few years ago I wrote an article on women’s rights, and the response was so strong (from men and women) that I followed that later with a book that detailed women’s struggle for basic rights and more over the last century.

Women won the right to vote in 1926, then to own property and have credit, to have birth control in the 60s, educational and sports equality through Title IX in the 70s, including the right to decide their own health care, including abortion. This all was followed by marriage equality and more, even though the Equal Rights Amendment was never ratified.

I ended by asking people to pay attention, to be aware, and to learn how these fragile rights, fought for over decades, were won because we could easily lose them — lose them all.

Well, it started last week.

Sharon Weeks

Chippewa Falls

