On Friday at 2:30 a.m. when most of the state was sleeping, the Joint Committee on Finance, the Republicans, said no not once but twice to adding desperately needed funds for Child Care Counts to the budget. No explanation, just no.

The successful Child Care Counts program was piloted using federal American Rescue Plan funds. Some of the requirements for funds are to raise wages, which it did by an average of $2 an hour, meaning the average pay for a child care teacher was raised to $12.50, to invest in toys and materials, make needed repairs, attend trainings and keep child care tuition rates down.

Without these funds we will see child care closures, we will see increased rates of as much as $50 dollars a week, we will see parents leave jobs because they cannot afford child care, businesses will be operating under their ability causing product shortages, and our economy will suffer.

Contact your representatives and tell them that without child care we do not have a healthy economy. Without child care we as a community will lose jobs. Without child care our youngest learners lose out on valuable early education that helps them be successful later in life.

We should all care about child care and the education of our children. Demand they include an amendment to the budget that includes $340 million to keep our youngest children's schools open and staffed.

Shasta Westaby

Rice Lake