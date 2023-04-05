It’s time.
The divisiveness and polarity that exists between current parties begs for a new party. This new party should adopt some of the following policies, which I believe the vast majority of American voters want to see enacted.
- Term Limits: 2 terms are enough for effective change. No special pensions or insurance. This includes Supreme Court Justices.
- Age Restrictions: 70 is old enough and most American companies have this policy.
- Healthcare is broken: Most citizens don’t have access. We pay way too much for care and drugs. Oversight of big pharma is needed. Maybe exploration of a national healthcare system needs further examination with complete access & quality care.
- Social Security should begin at 65. Means testing needs further discussion to keep in place.
- A fair and simple tax system: IRS currently obtains over 90% of data through W-2s and 1099s. Create system that most Americans can complete by themselves in less than a day.
- No tax deductions, credits, or deferrals for any American organizations or institutions. Deductions only for first home mortgages and child credits for parents making less than $150,000.
- Active duty military pay no federal tax. Thank you for your service.
- First Responders (Police, Fire, EMTs) pay only a 15% tax.
- Right to Vote: A voter must be a legitimate U.S. citizen with a home of record, a Social Security Number and photo ID. No drop boxes allowed. Expand voting to the first weekend of November and all states pay for poll workers.
This is a start and it’s time.
Thomas Leinenkugel
Chippewa Falls