Willem Gebben: Not like the Greatest Generation

I am an immigrant. I came with my family in the late 1950’s. My parents had survived World War II in The Netherlands. My mother was arrested early in the war for handing out anti Nazi leaflets, my father spent over three years in various Nazi camps. He was in the Dutch resistance, and his brother was executed for his activities in the Dutch resistance. They taught me that bad things happen when good people do nothing. They taught me that the truth matters!

I’m glad they are not alive to see what is happening in the United States today. They and the members of The Greatest Generation stood up to tyrants. Many of them sacrificed their lives storming the beaches of Normandy, fighting their way across Italy and the South Pacific to defend Democracy and put down authoritarian rule in Europe and Japan. Today the leaders of the Republican Party can’t even stand up to the former president and his horrendous lies. I was told America is a country of laws and the law requires evidence. I was also told about American exceptionalism, we don’t have a King or Emperor or Dear Leader. The former president is the only person in US history to not take part in the peaceful transfer of power which is a hallmark of American Democracy. The former president swore to uphold the Constitution, but he is not a man that cares about vows.