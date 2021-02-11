Q&A with Troy Gunderson, local candidate for state superintendent

The ability to influence the politics of the legislature and the governor is a critical part of serving as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Twenty-five years of working in a politically conservative school district taught me a great deal about patience and steady progress. The critical aspects to success in the politics of policy are the willingness to listen, and the need to establish a vision and set goals in preparation for advancing an agenda rather than simply defending the status quo.

I will work with our policy team and our CESA team to establish an inclusive legislative agenda. Fairly funding all schools to ensure we live up to our promise of a free and uniform education will be the foundation for all such policy discussion. I will focus on the process of relationship building and “seeking first to understand” as I approach the legislative process keeping the images of Wisconsin schools and school children front of mind. I will regularly remind myself that our legislators were elected to represent their respective districts in the lawmaking process and will not hesitate to remind them that I was elected by the entire state to advocate for all children and families including the ones that live in their home district.