Race for District 3 remains heated during Kind, Van Orden debate

The Democratic congressman is using the more-than two decades to support his record and history with the district, often trying to relate to voters as a La Crosse north-sider from a low-income family.

He often references his recognition as an independent, bipartisan member of Congress, and his message typically loops back to one of unification and reaching across the aisle.

For Van Orden, though, a political newcomer and former Navy SEAL who said Kind’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump inspired him to run, his opponent’s 23 years in office is used to advertise a fresh perspective.

“He’d have you believe that after two decades in Congress, he finally has it figured out, and that’s just not true,” Van Orden said during the debate.

“You’re gonna find out today that I’m not a politician. You’re also gonna find out that Ron Kind is politics. He’s going to use as many words as possible to not answer a question,” Van Orden said in his opening statement.

“This polarization that we have in American politics, exemplified by my opponent’s opening statement, is not healthy. And it’s not gonna solve the problems that people are wrestling with in their daily lives,” Kind said.