Race for remains heated during Kind, Van Orden debate

During a radio debate Monday, the race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District remained heated with just over a week to go until election day.
Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and his challenger, Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City, participated in an hour-long debate with Wisconsin Public Radio, the first of two debates slotted for the candidates this week, and made their cases in the final stretch of the campaign.
The two have had a race built on a lot of discourse, as Van Orden has been highly critical of Kind’s long congressional record, who is wrapping up his 23rd year and 12th term in office, as well as a brief back-and-forth over treatment of women after a book excerpt of Van Orden’s was revealed and Kind’s record as a prosecutor resurfaced.
The debate on Monday stewed a lot of the same discourse, the two candidates often taking chances to rebut a comment from the other and accusing the other of misleading or lying to listeners with their statements.
One thing that seems to be top-of-mind for both candidates campaigns is Kind’s long tenure, both using it to shape their message for voters.
The Democratic congressman is using the more-than two decades to support his record and history with the district, often trying to relate to voters as a La Crosse north-sider from a low-income family.
He often references his recognition as an independent, bipartisan member of Congress, and his message typically loops back to one of unification and reaching across the aisle.
For Van Orden, though, a political newcomer and former Navy SEAL who said Kind’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump inspired him to run, his opponent’s 23 years in office is used to advertise a fresh perspective.
“He’d have you believe that after two decades in Congress, he finally has it figured out, and that’s just not true,” Van Orden said during the debate.
“You’re gonna find out today that I’m not a politician. You’re also gonna find out that Ron Kind is politics. He’s going to use as many words as possible to not answer a question,” Van Orden said in his opening statement.
“This polarization that we have in American politics, exemplified by my opponent’s opening statement, is not healthy. And it’s not gonna solve the problems that people are wrestling with in their daily lives,” Kind said.
“Unfortunately, that’s been the tactic that our opponent has taken from day one. It’s not how to solve the problems that we have in our own communities,” Kind said later in the debate. “But how to divide politically and charge people up and continue to push buttons.”
“We’ve had too much of that these last four years, and I think quite frankly, people are tired and exhausted by all of it. And the last thing we need is to send another person to Washington who will only know how to divide and how to misrepresent and how to lie about people,” he said.
On the issues
PANDEMIC
The two candidates disagree starkly on the response to the pandemic when it comes to safety measures, jobs and stimulus bills.
While both support the CARES Act that was passed in the spring, Van Orden said the House’s HEROES Act was “political,” saying he was specifically opposed to aid for immigrants.
Kind said it’s critical to come together with a national plan as relief from the spring begins to dry up, not only for individual relief but to avoid governors and local leaders from needing to compete for resources.
The way the pandemic has shaped campaigns was also weaved throughout the debate, as Kind has stuck to a largely virtual format, while Van Orden has held a steady in-person presence in the district, which Kind called “irresponsible.”
Van Orden said that public safety needs to be balanced with personal freedoms, saying that at his campaign events offer virtual options and that he supports an individual’s choice to attend in-person.
He said his on-the-ground campaigning is critical during a time of crisis.
“Quite frankly, I’ve run into more people who have never seen Ron Kind over 24 years that he’s been in office,” he said.
On the economy, he said that if he and his wife still operated their small business today, they’d be bankrupt because of the “arbitrary and capricious” measures that his opponent supports.
Instead of full lockdowns and closures of businesses and schools, he said he thinks more energy should be thrown into the development of a vaccine and therapeutic measures, a similar message Republicans at the national level have touted in recent days.
“We have to defeat this virus, we can’t just continue to hide from it,” he said.
Kind said that the health of the people and strength of the economy go hand-in-hand, saying that schools and businesses could reopen if everyone wore a mask.
“If you want to see kids in the classroom again, if you want to see our Main Street businesses open again, we just need to wear face masks that prevent the spread of this virus by 95%. We know it works,” Kind said.
RACE, COPS Both candidates said that they “back the blue,” and denounced systemic racism, saying it falls on everyone to “do better,” but there was continued division over police reform and a call with local sheriffs.
Over the summer, Kind reportedly had a call with local sheriffs over the summer, promising them he wouldn’t support police reform that removed qualified immunity or no-knock warrants, although he voted for the George Floyd police reform bill which included both.
“You do not back the blue and you’ve proven that through your actions,” Van Orden told Kind during the debate, saying that 13 out of the 18 sheriffs in District 3 have endorsed the Republican.
Kind’s team said at the time that the congressman went into the call with the “best intentions” and that discussions were still fluid.
“You are completely misrepresenting any discussion I had with law enforcement,” Kind said during the debate. “I back the blue, too.”
“What I don’t back is a police officer kneeling on the neck of a Black man, lying face down on the ground with handcuffs behind his back for nine minutes until he dies,” Kind said.
“Let’s put it this way, Ron: Either all 18 of our county sheriffs are lying or you are, because I’ve spoken to them,” Van Orden responded.
Kind has said he does not support defunding the police, and instead wants to bring stakeholders to the table and invest in more training for law enforcement.
Van Orden pointed to his record in the military, saying he often worked with people from diverse backgrounds and can bring people together by listening.
HEALTH CARE Both candidates support coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, both drawing on personal connections of children or themselves with health issues.
Kind said he opposes the lawsuit lying in wait in the Supreme Court to toss out the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
Van Orden said he supports repealing the ACA, and that Kind supports the plan because he is at the mercy of health care special interest groups, but emphasized again that he would only support a replacement that ensured coverage for preexisting conditions.
IMMIGRATION
Both candidates agreed that immigration was critical to Wisconsin’s labor market, but disagreed on solutions to improve it.
Van Orden said he supports continued work on a border wall, and that the immigration system should be redesigned to legally bring year-round migrant labor to the state.
Kind said that he opposes current immigration policies, including separating families at the border and attacks on DACA recipients, and said that a “Draconian approach” to immigration would put a lot of farmers out of business “very quickly,” instead supporting reform that allows for legal immigration in a cost-efficient way.
AGRICULTURE
Both candidates support better trade deals for farmers, Kind saying it was his “north star” to fight for a fair market price for farmers, and said that farmers don’t want more subsidies, they “want trade, not aid.”
But Van Orden was critical of Kind’s record on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, saying he sat on the deal and cost Wisconsin more farms, and said that future regulation needs to protect family farms, and that immediate action for farms could be more regulation on product advertising and labeling.
The two candidates will debate again this week on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12:45 p.m. with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and area media partners, including the Tribune.
