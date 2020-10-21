Rotary Lights will see some changes, new features this year

Though many events and festivals have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic, the 2020 Rotary Lights will go on. But there will be some changes and as well as some new updates for the light show.

"We think we need Rotary Lights this year more than ever. We need some happy times, some good times, some things for people to do, for families to enjoy together," said president Pat Stephens.

The group worked closely with health officials to ensure the event could go on while the community continues to wage against the virus, and because a majority — around 70%, organizers said — of its visitors participate by car, and the event is still outdoors, it's one of the few events to survive the year.

Rotary Lights brings up to 200,000 people to La Crosse each holiday season, and heading into its 26th year after juggling a lot of maintenance and construction to its base in Riverside Park, organizers thought it would be "their year."

That's proved a bit more challenging, but organizers are making necessary changes and updates to keep guests and staff safe while visiting, including enforcing mask wearing for all of its volunteers.

Still, after a tough year for communities everywhere, officials said that being able to hold the event in any capacity was especially important.