Second phase of Grandad Bluff trail open Tuesday, full project to wrap in October

The second phase of the new multi-use trails along Grandad Bluff opened on Tuesday, the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced with Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trails.

This newest completed portion of trails can be accessed at the bottom of the bluff.

An access point on Ebner Coulee Road will lead hikers up a natural rock staircase, and another access point on 29th Street is open to both bikers and hikers.

Officials cautioned trail users that the final stage of the trail project is still underway, and that the center of the bluff is still a construction site and should be avoided. Appropriate signage is up to indicate the construction zones.

Users should also use caution on the new and sensitive trails, officials said, and to always pay attention to the dampness of the trails. If you are leaving tracks in the trail, turn back.

The first segment of this trail project opened in July, located at the top of the bluff, and includes a set of multi-use and hike-only sections of trail.

The last segment of the new trail system is set to open in early October.

