MENOMONIE — The Chippewa Falls Post 77 American Legion senior baseball team stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 5-3 victory at Menomonie on Thursday.

Post 77 (5-0) scored five runs on three hits. Three of those runs came on one swing of the bat with Grady Fredrick's three-run double in the inning. Carter Stelter had an RBI earlier in the inning as a part of the big inning and also had one stolen base.

Dawson Goodman, Brayden Hagmann, Jared Erickson, Noah Duex and Stelter scored runs.

Hagmann pitched six strong innings for Post 77 with five strikeouts, five hits allowed, one walk and three runs allowed (one earned). Brecken Boisvert retired the side in order in the seventh for the save.

Menomonie scored one run in the second to take the lead and added two runs in the sixth to close the gap before Post 77 pulled out the victory.

Post 77 will play three games this weekend at a tournament hosted by River Falls at First Bank Stadium. The tourney starts for Chippewa Falls on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. against Holmen before a 3:30 p.m. meeting with Fond du Lac. Sunday's 3:30 p.m. matchup with River Falls closes out the tournament.

Following this weekend, Post 77 plays a doubleheader at La Crosse next Wednesday before hosting its annual home tournament at Casper Park on June 23-25.

Photos: Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at AAA regionals 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball vs Superior Post 435 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-21-22 Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball at Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-21-22