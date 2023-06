The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team improved to 4-0 on the young season by sweeping a doubleheader against Baldwin on Tuesday evening at Casper Park.

Post 77 won the first game 18-2 in five innings before winning game two 18-0 in five innings.

Chippewa Falls scored 11 runs in the first inning of the opening victory and had 15 hits total for the contest. Jackson Gugel had three of those hits to go with three runs scored and two runs batted in. Lucas Logslett, Jared Erickson, Brayden Hagmann and Devan Bush each had two hits with Grady Fredrick, Logslett, Preston Alger, Kaiden Proffitt and Hagmann driving in two runs apiece.

Jacob Danielson threw four innings to earn the win in the opening game, striking out six while allowing two runs (one earned) before Noah Duex tossed a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts.

Gugel and Hagmann teamed up for five no-hit innings for the win in game two. Gugel struck out 10 in four innings before Hagmann struck out one and walked one in a scoreless fifth.

Gugel, Logslett, Duex, Adam Anderson, Alger and Ben Westaby each had two hits in support of the pitching. Anderson and Alger had two doubles apiece with Anderson driving in five runs and Logslett, Westaby and Jaxon Martin each driving in two runs in the victory for Post 77 (4-0).

Post 77 return to action this weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday at a tournament hosted by River Falls at First Bank Stadium.

