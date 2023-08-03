The year 2023 has barely started its eighth month.

But Andrew Bauer already has a year's worth of success on the golf course, if not more.

The recent McDonell graduate won the 100th WSGA Junior Boys Championship on Wednesday at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon, prevailing in a playoff over Mason Schmidtke and Charlie Erlandson. Bauer parred the first playoff hole while his two opponents carded bogeys to secure the UW-Stout commit the championship. All three were tied at 9-under following completion of the third round.

Bauer finished with a 2-under 70 in round three after starting with a 6-under 66 on Monday and a 1-under 71 on Tuesday.

It was Bauer's final junior golf tournament and he entered the last day in the final pairing of a major tourney for the first time. With that in mind, Bauer wanted to be sure to have fun with it as he worked through some nerves.

“I knew I was in a good position to maybe go out there and win it," Bauer said.

Bauer credited bogey avoidance in the tournament as he had just four bogeys in the three rounds. Following his victory, Bauer made the surreal walk from the final green to a round of applause from the onlookers.

“The clubhouse is on a hill and the 18th green is below that hill," Bauer said, "so walking up the hill and seeing everybody and getting to hug my mom right after I got off the green was super special.”

Bauer has kept a busy schedule since concluding his high school career in June with McDonell/Regis where as a senior he won Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year and a Division 2 regional individual championship while helping the Saints advance to the state tournament for the first time.

At state Bauer and Ben Biskupski tied for 10th place individually as McDonell/Regis finished fifth. It's been a performance spike in 2023 for Bauer, but he can't quite put his finger on one specific reason why — although he did mention the relieved pressure of committing to UW-Stout prior to the start of the high school season certainly helped. And Bauer showed what a soon-to-be WIAC golfer was capable of by defeating Schmidtke and Erlandson, golfers committed to Marquette and Wisconsin, respectively.

“I went out there and beat a couple D1 commits and just played solid," Bauer said.

Bauer has also stayed sharp locally by playing Chippewa Valley Golf Association events in the championship division, forcing a playoff before falling to Kelly Kretz at the Lake Wissota Open on July 23. Bauer plans to play in the Turtleback Open on Aug. 13 in Rice Lake and perhaps the CVGA Tournament of Championships on Sept. 30 at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, as long as it doesn't cause a scheduling conflict with his fall season at Stout.

He joins a long list of golfers dating back to 1924 as junior state champions, including another recent McDonell grad in Thomas Longbella who on the title in 2015. Longbella is currently playing on the PGA Tour Canada and made his PGA Tour debut earlier this year. Bauer was coached in his sophomore year by Thomas' father Chris and called his fellow McDonell grad a 'great role model' who has shared many tips when the duo have played at Lake Wissota.

Before Bauer heads to Menomonie to join the Blue Devils program, Bauer will be back in the southern part of the state on Monday as he attempts to qualify for the Wisconsin State Open in a last chance qualifying tournament at Watertown Country Club in Watertown. This year's Suter Ward Group Wisconsin State Open takes place on Aug. 14-16 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point — the site of this year's U.S. Senior Open.

“I think just staying confident and believing in yourself (is important) and the results will come after the hard work," Bauer said.