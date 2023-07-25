A lot has changed in 114 years.

But at its core, the Chippewa River Baseball League hasn't.

The CRBL's roots date back to the early 20th century and while some things have changed, the league's passion for the sport of baseball isn't one of them.

“I think one of the basic fundamental reasons is it’s a testament to how much people like baseball," CRBL secretary and Eau Claire Rivermen manager Andy Niese said of the league's staying power. "The fact this league has been around since 1908 in some form or other, it has survived two world wars, a pandemic and it keep going generation after generation after generation, it is a pretty incredible thing."

Since 1968, it's been known as the Chippewa River Baseball League. Prior to that it took on many different names including at first the Chippewa Valley League. According to Niese's league record book, an estimated 12,800 have played in the league throughout its history across 185 teams. Overall 72 different communities in the Chippewa Valley area have fielded a team at one time or another. The league has had as many as 18 teams and as few as six.

Overall the league has 94 seasons of play with two stoppages — the first from 1910-1926 for reasons not fully known and again from 1942-1945 during World War II.

Keith Pitsch has lived that history as much as anyone in league history. Pitsch's family has been involved with league baseball in Jim Falls dating back to the 1920s. His playing career started in 1967 at the age of 16, one year before he graduated high school. Keith has shared the diamond with more than a dozen family members and remains an active part of the league as its vice president.

Pitsch credited the people associated with the league and their passion for baseball to go with a willingness to lead, manage and organize teams.

“We’ve got a lot of really good people and it’s been one after the other," Pitsch said of the league.

Events such as the yearly all-star game which includes the year's hall of fame class acknowledgement help add to what makes the CRBL unique, said Pitsch.

Pitsch recalled a time earlier in his career when the team walked into a local bar following a practice after the team had already clinched a division. The bar's owner gave the team a standing ovation and was soon joined by the rest of the patrons.

“There’s a lot of things that make people interested and excited," Pitsch said of the league. "There’s a lot of civic pride and the different communities have really gotten behind their teams.”

Like Pitsch, Niese too is familiar with the league's impressive lineage. As a player, Niese has taken the diamond in the CRBL since 1993 and entering the season has logged more games (540), at-bats (1,819) and hits (628) than anyone in league history. Off the diamond, Niese's historical chops are well known in the years he's spent putting together and maintaining the league's record book. Countless hours of pouring through old newspaper archives helped Niese create the first published league record book in 2009 with subsequent additions each year since. The first year's edition of the book is at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

“The vast majority of the work, the effort that’s put into this league it’s entirely volunteer and if you’ve ever ran a team or assisted with running a league, the time and effort that goes into it it’s impossible to describe and the fact it’s been going on for 115 years now it really is remarkable," Niese said.

Niese also spends his spring as the head coach for the Eau Claire Regis baseball team. Summers are spent on the diamond as a player and manager and for veteran players like Niese, the thrill of competition and camaraderie are things he won't take for granted.

“I think for me and guys like me who have been around a long time, it’s the competition," Niese said. "It’s the adrenaline rush you get from games. Of course as you get older you appreciate the camaraderie more as well.”

But one doesn't need to be a 30-year veteran to appreciate those aspects of the league.

Cadott infielder Zac Merritt played for the now defunct Hallie Eagles from 2008-16 before returning to the league with the Red Sox in 2021 and said those aspects are part of what makes the league great.

“It’s guys getting to play baseball as they get older with their friends,' Merritt said. "I used to play with Hallie and we had a really good group of guys. We had a lot of fun, we played baseball and you enjoy doing it. As you get older you appreciate that more. As you have kids you want your kids to come and watch. I think it makes a big difference.”

Many of those kids at the ballpark grow up to become players themselves.

“It’s such a great baseball – and it’s not even one community, it’s a great baseball region and so many great baseball players that come out of here," Osseo shortstop Jesse Brockman said. "They grow up coming to games when they’re 10, 12, 13, they get into high school, they graduate high school and they come and they continue the tradition.

"It’s really fun to see kids that I’ve known since they were that young come into the league and play with them or play against them. It’s a really great feeling.”

This year the league has 11 total teams with the return of the Augusta Athletics to play. Large cities like Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls host teams, as do smaller towns like Jim Falls and Strum. The Tilden Tigers and Jim Falls Sturgeons have played the most games in league history and reached milestones at 1,200 and 1,000 games respectively earlier this month.

All this has occurred while amateur baseball in the state of Wisconsin has seen a decline in participation. According to Chippewa Herald archives, in 1957 the statewide Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament consisted of more than 160 teams from 20 different leagues. In 2021, that number was 53 teams across six leagues.

But while numbers in many places are declining, the CRBL is going as strong as ever with little sign of slowing down.

“I think it’s not really a stretch to say it’s one of the longest running sports leagues in the country and you can validate that through research and historical records," Niese said. "What I tell people at the beginning of the year in our annual meeting is all of us should take pride in that and be thankful they have a chance to be a part of an organized baseball league like this that gives people a chance to play baseball or stay involved with baseball as long as they want to.”

