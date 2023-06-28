Seven players will be recognized and honored as a part of this year’s Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame class during Friday’s league all-star game at Casper Park.

Wally Beranek, Reggie Franz, Chuck Hall, Jim Hall, Jim Spaeth, Bubba Stolt and Gene Vavra will be enshrined during the game as a part of the event.

Wally Beranek

Beranek was one of the league’s premier pitchers during the 1930s, playing for Lafayette from 1932-34 followed by tenures with the Lafeyette Needles from 1935-37 and the Woldt’s Red Bords in 1938.

The pitcher and infielder led the league in earned run average twice, winning percentage twice, saves twice, shutouts once and wins on one occasion. A career .312 hitter, Beranek led the league in runs and stolen bases in 1932 and still ranks second all-time in innings pitched per season at 73.62 and threw 121 innings in 1933.

For his career, Beranek drove in 53 runs, stole 29 bases and ripped 14 doubles at the plate while striking out 499 batters in 515 1/3 innings while posting a 44-15 record and a 3.13 earned run average.

Reggie Franz

Franz played for four different teams during his CRBL career, starting with the Cooks Valley Hayshakers in 1981-82 before joining the Tilden Tigers from 1983-88 and 1991-93. He also played for the Hallie Eagles in 1989 and the Beef River Bullfrogs in 1996 and 1999.

A two-time all-star game selectee, Franz earned three All-CRBL selections (1984, 1985, 1992) — all as a pitcher — and was an All-CRBL honorable mention as a pitcher in 1986. Franz led the league in pitching winning percentage three times and once in innings pitched, strikeouts, saves and shutouts and had a career-high nine victories in a 9-0 effort in 1992.

For his career Franz hit .281 in 127 games, driving in 77 runs and stealing 17 bases and hitting 10 home runs. On the mound, Franz threw 515⅔ innings with a 52-25 record and 440 strikeouts across 127 games.

Chuck Hall

Hall played 28 seasons in the CRBL and also spent 15 years as a player/manager. Hall started with the Lafayette Indians from 1979-81 and went to the Cooks Valley Hayshakers in 1982 before taking the diamond for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks from 1983-2007 and again from 2010-16 while serving as a player manager for Chippewa Falls from 1990-2005.

Known as one of the most dedicated and durable players in league history, Hall hit better than .300 in 15 seasons and .400 in three seasons and in 2014 became the second player in league history with at least 500 hits. Upon induction, Hall is the all-time leader in runs scored (448), second in walks and at-bats, third in singles and hits, fourth in games played, fifth in runs batted in, sixth in total bases and tied for seventh in doubles.

As a player, Hall led the Lumberjacks to three North Division titles, two CRBL titles and 12 Wisconsin Baseball Association appearances and all-time ranks fourth in games managed and WBA appearances and sixth in wins.

Jim Hall

Hall played in four different decades in the CRBL, starting with the Lafayette Indians from 1963-65 and again from 1969-79 to go with a year with the Bloomer Merchants in 1980 and with the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks from 1985-86 and 1992. He also served as a player/manager from 1969-72.

Known as a strong-armed and stout defender in the outfield, Hall led Lafayette to two WBA appearances in his four years as a player/manager. Hall led the league in home runs in 1969 and 1970 with four long balls each, led the league in walks twice and hit better than .300 four times during his career and served his country in the military from 1966-68.

Hall had a 41-27 career record as a manager while hitting .281 in his playing career with 19 home runs, 26 stolen bases and 144 runs batted in across 219 games.

Jim Spaeth

Spaeth spent more than a decade at shortstop for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks from 1983-94.

A five-time all-star, Spaeth was an All-CRBL selection in 1987 and hit better than .400 twice and better than .300 in seven years during his 12-year career. The best year at the plate for Spaeth was 1987, when he hit .487 while leading the league in runs scored (32) and walks (20).

For his career, Spaeth hit .341 in 154 games, driving in 129 runs with 30 doubles to go with 21 home runs and 27 stolen bases.

Bubba Stolt

Stolt was a staple of Bloomer baseball across five decades, starting with the Bloomer Blackhawks in 1976-77 followed by suiting up with the Bloomer Merchants from 1979 and 1986-92 and the Bloomer Fighting Woodticks from 1993-2016.

A two-time all-star that played first base and outfield, Stolt was an honorable mention All-CRBL selection in 1988 at first base and again in 2009 as a designated hitter. Upon induction, Stolt ranks eighth in league history in games played and 14th all-time in at-bats.

Stolt was known as a dedicated, devoted and well-liked player during his 26 seasons of play in the league and hit four home runs while driving in 126 runs in 1,211 at-bats during his career.

Gene Vavra

Vavra played his entire CRBL in Lafayette, starting with the Braves from 1956-60 before time on the diamond with the Generals from 1961-64 and the Indians from 1965-70.

A respected catcher during his 15 years in the Chippewa Valley League, Vavra earned nine all-star game selections and led the CVL in hitting in 1966 with a .469 batting average. Vavra led the league in doubles and runs batted in during 1968 and is known as one of the best and most durable receivers in league history.

Vavra hit .270 for his career in 711 at-bats across 184 games, driving in 105 runs with 33 doubles, eight home runs and 43 stolen bases.

