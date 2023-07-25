It’s been a whirlwind month for Chris Ratzloff.

The new Chippewa Steel head coach was officially announced to his position last week but was already working with the team for several weeks prior to the announcement. The Rochester, Minn. native spent the last four years as the head coach of the Rochester Grizzles in the NA3HL where he led the team to four Central Division championships, one NA3HL title and another runner-up.

Ratzloff replaces Casey Mignone, who accepted a position as an assistant coach with Division I University of Alaska Fairbanks at the college level. Ironically Ratzloff replaced Mignone with the Grizzlies as well and follows him again, this time to Chippewa Falls.

“I think he feels good about it that way too because he knows the transition in Rochester we kept on what he started there and that’s the plan here too,” Ratzloff.

Ratzloff said the team’s scouts and coaches have helped make for a smooth transition. The coach watched the team during the postseason last year when Chippewa made the Robertson Cup Playoffs for the first time, falling to the Wisconsin Windigo in the opening round. Most of last year’s roster is eligible to return for what was a young lineup in 2022-23.

“(We’re) very young and I forget that some of the guys that played – Zach Sondreal played last year the full year and he’s just an 04 so he’s got this year and another year,” Ratzloff said. “There’s only a couple old guys on the team to be honest with you and then we recruited a few to fill some needs. It’s a very young roster. That’s exciting to me.”

Ratzloff got his first chance to work on the ice with his potential players in the upcoming season this past weekend when the Steel hosted main camp in Andover, Minn. The main camp started on Thursday evening and ran through Monday as Ratzloff and the staff got to see many in action before whittling down the list of players who could head to next month’s training camp in Chippewa Falls.

The new coach has met with his players through leadership meetings each Sunday with last weekend marking the first time he was able to meet with them in person.

Ratzloff has traversed between Rochester and Chippewa Falls since taking over and he’ll return to Chippewa Falls this weekend for the team’s futures camp, a chance for players to work out for the team and get on the radar for the upcoming years.

Once the futures camp is over Ratzloff will have about a month before training camp marks the start of the 2023-24 season. During the time between, Ratzloff and his wife will get fully moved to Chippewa Falls and the new coach also plans on meeting with several businesses in the area to talk about sponsorship opportunities — an overlooked but important part of being a junior hockey coach.

“The actual coaching part of it’s probably not the majority of the percentage of stuff you do,” Ratzloff said. “It’s administrative stuff and building relationships and business partners.”

Ratzloff has loved what he’s seen in Chippewa Falls during his first month and once fully moved in is looking forward for the chance for he and his wife to take in the different businesses around town.

“I try to take a different route into town every time I come over so I can figure out where things are,” Ratzloff said.

One thing he knows for sure is the team is about a month away from beginning the new season and after qualifying for the playoffs last year, Ratzloff and the Steel have every intention on continuing to build upon the great things seen in 2022-23.

“I’m really looking forward to being here,” Ratzloff said. “I think the momentum Casey built last year and the foundation he’s laid over the last two years, I think we’re going to build on that. It should be an exciting season. The guys are all looking forward to getting back and getting back to work.”