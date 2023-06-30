Each time Jesse Brockman walks to the plate, his sons have a unique brand of encouragement.

Their dad took it to heart on Friday as the Osseo shortstop's three-run double in the top of the seventh inning was the difference in lifting the South Division to a 6-4 victory over the North in the Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park.

Brockman tripled and walked in his two plate appearances to earn Most Valuable Player honors for the game.

The first four batters of the seventh reached for the South including three in front of Brockman. A single for Tyler Oestrich, walk for Logan Brown and hit by pitch for Cooper Kapanke set the stage for Osseo's veteran shortstop and he delivered with a drive to the fence in center field.

“In that situation I don’t think we had any outs and a runner on third, I’m looking for something to elevate to see if we can get a run and let the other guys behind me do their stuff too and I got a good pitch to hit and managed to be on time for it," Brockman said.

Brockman didn't start the game but a veteran of the all-star game made the most of his two plate appearances. When Brockman stepped to the plate the first time where he is often met with a familiar piece in advice from his sons Alex and Chase.

“I have two kids and before every at-bat if they’re at the games they yell ‘Dad, don’t suck’," Brockman said. "Every single time and it always makes me smile and honestly that’s one of the things that helps me relax. If I can smile, I can relax and have fun.”

Xavier Bembnister drove in Brockman later to complete the big inning.

Ethan Bartels allowed a run off a Cole Bakken single in the sixth but earned the win in relief. Quintin Gonzalez, Lucas Costley and JJ Breaker followed with scoreless innings to lock down the win. The North made some noise in the ninth as Trevor Franz and Dawson Mathwig had back-to-back singles for two outs representing the host Chippewa Falls LumberJacks to bring the winning run to the plate. But Breaker induced a groundout to end the game and give the South its second straight win.

The North got on the board first two in the second inning as Nolan Hutzler drove in Jonah Hanson and Matt Martineau with an RBI double. A run-scoring double by Nolan Baier in the third added to the North's advantage before the South came back with two in the fourth on a booming two-run home run by Gabe Richardson.

Friday's game brought together the best players in the league while also honoring the stars of the past. This year's seven-player hall of fame class of Wally Beranek, Reggie Franz, Chuck Hall, Jim Hall, Jim Spaeth, Bubba Stolt and Gene Vavra were introduced throughout the game and given their hall of fame plaques.

“It’s a fun night but it’s still a competitive night," Brockman said. "Everybody on both rosters wants to get out and do their best to prove that they’re here for the right reason. Nobody just comes out here and walks through what they’re doing. We want to compete. We want to prove we have the best division and we have the best players. It’s a great night from both teams.”

The second half of the league's regular season gets underway next Wednesday with three games — Cadott at Chippewa Falls, Augusta at the Eau Claire Bears and the Eau Claire Rivermen at Osseo.