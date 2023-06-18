EAU CLAIRE — Three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth and fifth helped the Cadott Red Sox earn a 7-1 Chippewa River Baseball League victory over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Sunday at Carson Park.

Henry Wilkerson blasted a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to score Carter Hesselman for the Red Sox (6-4). Wilkerson ended 1-for-3 with the long ball and also earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings with one earned run allowed with nine strikeouts, four hits allowed and two walks.

Caden Erickson was 2-for-4 for the Cavaliers (5-4). Game two of the doubleheader was postponed due to weather.

Tilden 6, EC Rivermen 5

At Casper Park, the Tigers won two games over the Rivermen by scores of 6-3 and 5-3.

Tanner Halvorson was 2-for-3 with a home run, run scored and three runs batted in for the Tigers. Nolan Baier and Luke Schemenauer each doubled in the win. PJ LeQuia pitched a quality start with three runs allowed in six innings and three strikeouts before Brendan Bresina tossed a scoreless seventh.

Lance Lettner was 2-for-4 with a stolen base for the Rivermen.

Two runs in the sixth inning were the difference in a 5-3 Tigers win to complete the sweep. Lucas Steinmetz was 2-for-2 with a double, Jon Schoch added two hits with Steinmetz, Baier and Ben Steinmetz each driving in one run for the Tigers (12-2).

James Davis and Jake Becker each had two hits with Davis driving in one run for the Rivermen (6-4). Tyler Gray allowed five runs (two earned) in six innings with two strikeouts.

Chippewa Falls 15, Bloomer 6

At Bloomer, the LumberJacks pounded 22 hits in a victory over the Woodticks.

Caleb Gardow led the way with four hits and one of three Chippewa Falls home runs while driving in two. Nolan Hutzler homered in a 2-for-5 effort with three driven in and a double, George Munson was 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four runs batted in and Dawson Mathwig was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

Matt Martineau doubled twice in a three-hit effort with three runs scored, Luke Franz had two hits and Blake Trippler was 2-for-6 with two runs scored and a double for the LumberJacks (3-8).

Munson allowed four runs (three earned) with five strikeouts in seven innings on the mound for the win.

Connor Hicks was 3-for-3, Jake Malinowski added two hits and Matt Schley drove in two runs for the Woodticks (3-7).

Coming Wednesday

Two Wednesday night games are set for the schedule as the Augusta Athletics (1-7) host the Cavaliers while the unbeaten Osseo Merchants (12-0) welcome the Beef River Bullfrogs (1-10).

