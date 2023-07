The race for the final two Chippewa River Baseball League playoff spots was decided over the weekend and the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears will join the Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants in the upcoming league playoffs.

The Cavaliers capped the regular season Sunday with a 1-0 shutout win over the Eau Claire Rivermen at Carson Park in a game resumed from earlier in the season.

Lucas Costley pitched all nine innings for the two-hit shutout, striking out eight and working around two walks in the win for the Cavaliers (14-6).

Xavier Bembnister was 2-for-2 and Cole Tyman had a solo home run early on the initial day of the game on July 19 that proved to be the lone run in the victory over the Rivermen (12-8). The Cavaliers are the top-seeded Wild Card team for the postseason and will play at South Division champ Osseo (17-3) on Wednesday in one of two semifinals.

The other Wild Card qualifier is the Bears after Eau Claire clinched a berth by splitting a doubleheader at the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks on Sunday, falling in game one 3-0 before scoring a 7-2 victory in the second game.

Dawson Rice tossed a four-hit shutout for the LumberJacks in the first game, striking out a pair and walking three. Nolan Hutzler was 3-for-3 with a double to open the scoring in the first inning. Jack Bowe, Nate Hayes and Matt Martineau each had hits with Bowe and Martineau driving in one run a piece. Four players had a single for the Bears, who bounced back with the first six runs in game two.

Nate Kent finished with two singles and one run scored and Todd Lasher had two singles and two runs scored for the Bears (12-8). Jack Shirpke drove in two and Matt Miller plated a run in support of winning pitcher Hunter Guenther, who pitched five innings and allowed two runs with six strikeouts.

Martineau was 2-for-4 while George Munson, Alex Nelson and Hayes each had a hit for the LumberJacks (9-11).

The Bears edged out the Rivermen for the second wild card spot via tiebreaker and will face North Division champion Tilden (17-3) on Wednesday evening at Casper Park. Wednesday's two semifinal winners will meet on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for the league championship.

Tilden has won the last two league titles, most recently defeating Osseo 12-5 last season. The Merchants won the previous four during a four-peat in 2016-19 before 2020's league season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers have won a league-best 19 league titles, followed by Chippewa Falls with seven.

Jim Falls 5, Cadott 3

At Cadott, the Sturgeons closed the season with a victory over the Red Sox.

Bobby Soran finished 3-for-5 with a home run and three runs batted in for the Sturgeons. AJ Schemenauer doubled twice and drove in one and Mayson Tester doubles, walked twice and scored twice. Schemenauer picked up the win on the mound in allowing one unearned run across six innings before Peter Thaler pitched three innings for the save.

Henry Wilkinson was 2-for-4 and Ely Johnson blasted a home run and drove in two for Cadott (10-10).

Saturday

Cadott 14, Bloomer 2

At Cadott, the Red Sox bested the Woodticks in eight innings.

Henry Wilkinson went seven strong innings for the victory on the mound, striking out nine while allowing two runs (one earned). Wilkinson was also 4-for-5 with a run batted in at the plate. Ely Johnson hit a three-run home run and drove in four and stole two bases for the game. Jonah Hanson, Bennett Bowe, Carter Hesselman and Zac Merritt had two hits each with each driving in a run.

Jay Ryder hit a home run and Sean Hurt had two hits for Bloomer.

The win clinched Cadott's first Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament bid since 1985.

