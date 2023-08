Familiar foes will meet again for the Chippewa River Baseball League championship on Saturday after the Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants advanced with playoff semifinal victories on Wednesday evening.

The Tigers overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat the Eau Claire Bears 5-3 at Casper Park while the Merchants shut out the Eau Claire Cavaliers 1-0 in Osseo.

Three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Tilden (18-3) the lead for good, all coming on Tanner Halvorson's three-run home run after Jordan Steinmetz and Drew Steinmetz each reached via walk.

The Bears scored once in the ninth before the Tigers shut the door to advance to the title game as Tilden will go for its third consecutive league championship.

Jordan Steinmetz finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two stolen bases two runs scored while Halverson also had two hits including the key eighth-inning blast. Stephen Scatassa scattered four hits and four walks in five innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run for the win in relief.

Josh Halling homered in an 2-fo-5 effort and Hunter Guenther added two hits and a stolen base for the Bears (12-9), who scored solo runs in the third and fourth inning to grab the early lead. Mitch Bendrickson reached base four times with three hits and a walk.

Laidel Torres and Logan Boettcher outdueled four Cavaliers pitchers as the Merchants prevailed in a pitcher's duel. Torrez went eight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts while allowing just two hits and two walks before Boettcher worked around a hit and walk in a scoreless ninth for the save.

The only run of the game came in the sixth when Nolan Matson scored for the Merchants. Ryan Freitag had two hits for Osseo (18-3).

Andrew Milner threw five scoreless innings with four strikeouts for the Cavaliers (14-7).

Saturday's title game between the Tigers and Merchants will be a familiar one as it marks the third time in four seasons the two teams have battled for the crown. Tilden won 12-5 in 2022 and Osseo bested the Tigers 12-6 in 2019 when the Merchants won their fourth consecutive league title.

