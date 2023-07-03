The Cadott Red Sox enter the second half of the Chippewa River Baseball League season firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Cadott (7-4) current has one of the league’s two wild card playoff spots behind the North and South Division leaders and is off to a good start in the quest for the team’s first playoff berth since the league moved to the wild card semifinal format in 2014. The Red Sox are also seeking their first winning record since 1985. The team folded after the 1995 season before returning in 2011.

An addition of young talent has blended with the team’s veterans to form a potent squad.

“Honestly it’s been awesome. It’s making baseball fun,” veteran Zac Merritt said. “These guys are used to winning. They’ve won at every level they’ve played at and it’s rubbing off on Cadott and we’re having a heck of a good time.”

Many of those young newcomers teamed up in high school at Eau Claire North and it was infielder Chad Kron who was able to help put together the Huskies infusion entering this season.

“Most of us all played high school ball together so, mostly (Eau Claire) North alums so we got the guys together and brought it to Cadott,” Kron said.

Cadott had five representatives in Friday’s league all-star game at Casper Park including one starter with catcher Jonah Hanson. Pitcher Zack Thiesse, infielders Merritt and Kron and outfielder Bakkum represented the Red Sox in the game and in general the team already of built-in chemistry from its years of playing together before joining the CRBL.

“It really does help a lot,” Thiesse said of the chemistry. “But it’s just a fun group to be around. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Cadott’s seven wins are already the most for the team in a single season for the Red Sox since posting a 7-5 record in 1985. The Red Sox are one of the most tenured franchises in CRBL history with more than 800 games played dating back to the franchise’s inception in 1957. But establishing a foothold since returning to the league more than a decade ago has been a challenge.

But this year the team has done just that as manager Rick Danielson’s club started 1-4 before winning its last six games. The most recent win was perhaps the most impressive, jumping out to an early 5-0 lead on the way to a 5-4 victory over two-time defending league champion Tilden last Wednesday.

“It kinda put the league on notice with that one,” Kron said of the win. “Coming into the season we had high expectations for us but I don’t think the rest of the league knew what was coming. I feel like that last win kinda set the tone for the remainder of the season for us.”

Cadott has a lot to play for in the second half of the season. The Red Sox are chasing a winning season and playoff berth. A winning record would likely set the Red Sox up with their first trip to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament since the mid 1980s.

And the town has taken notice.

“Our home games, the fans we’ve had this year have been great,” Merritt said. “More fans than I can ever remember seeing in Cadott. It’s a wrestling town and they’re coming out to enjoy baseball. It’s a good thing and hopefully it helps the younger Cadott kids too.”

Cadott and the Eau Claire Cavaliers (8-5) currently hold the two wild card playoff spots by virtue of having the best records in the league after the division leaders. Tilden (12-3) holds the lead in the North Division while unbeaten Osseo (12-0) has been strong in leading the South Division. The Eau Claire Bears (6-4) and Eau Claire Rivermen (7-5) are hot on the heels of the Red Sox and Cavaliers as the second half schedule begins Wednesday with three games including Cadott returning to Casper Park to meet the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks.

The schedule concludes at the end of July with the top-four teams facing off in the Wild Card Wednesday playoff semifinals on Aug. 2 with those two winners meeting on Aug. 5 for the league championship.

