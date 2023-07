Liam Brennan was 4-for-4 in leading the Jim Falls Sturgeons in a 6-4 Chippewa River Baseball League victory over Chippewa Falls on Wednesday evening at Casper Park.

Brennan had three singles and one double while driving in three runs for the Sturgeons (7-12). Bobby Soran and AJ Schemenauer had two hits and one RBI apiece while Jake Eslinger drove in one run and Mayson Tester scored twice.

Will Jacobson earned the win in relief with one run allowed in two innings before Peter Thaler allowed one unearned run in four innings with four strikeouts for the save.

Jake Varsho was 3-for-5 with three runs batted in for the LumberJacks (8-10) and Nate Hayes added two hits including a double and one run batted in.

Eau Claire Cavaliers 13, Beef River 11

At Strum, the Cavaliers outlasted the Bullfrogs.

Xavier Bembnister was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three runs batted in for Eau Claire (12-6). Caden Erickson and Jack Redwine each had two hits and combined for three runs batted in while Erickson scored three times. Tyson Allen pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

The Cavs jumped out to a 13-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh before the Bullfrogs (3-16) battled back with eight runs in the sixth and two in the eighth.

Mason Kostka blasted a home run and drove in three runs, Austin Baker had two hits and scored twice and Will Thibideau had two hits and drove in one run for the Bullfrogs.

Eau Claire Bears 5, Augusta 3

At Augusta, the Bears (11-7) edged out the Athletics (2-18).

Tuesday

Eau Claire Cavaliers 3, Osseo 1

At Carson Park, the Cavs beat the Merchants.

Lucas Costley went six scoreless innings, striking out four in the victory on the mound for the Cavaliers. Xavier Bembnister finished 3-for-4 for Eau Claire.

Gabe Richardson was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in and Todd Wienkes added two hits for the Merchants (17-3). Luke Eide struck out five while allowing three earned runs in six innings.

Coming This Weekend

Cadott (9-9) hosts Bloomer (6-13) on Saturday before the Red Sox welcome the Sturgeons on Sunday. Elsewhere on Sunday the Eau Claire Rivermen (12-7) host the Cavaliers and the LumberJacks welcome the Bears for a doubleheader.

