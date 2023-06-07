Brandon Berg Follow Brandon Berg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To summarize the impact outgoing Chi-Hi senior Brooklyn Sandvig had on the track and field program based solely on her success would not be doing Sandvig justice.

There has been plenty of success as the five-time Division 1 state champion wrapped up her stellar career this past weekend at the state track and field championships.

But this year it’s been easy to see Sandvig’s impact on the program extends to more than her numerous victories.

And that’s how she wanted it.

Prep Track and Field Division 1: Chi-Hi's Sandvig three-peats as 400-meter state champion Chi-Hi senior Brooklyn Sandvig three-peated as Division 1 state champion in the 400-meter dash while taking second in the 100 and 200 Saturday in La Crosse.

Sandvig took more of a leadership role with the Cardinals in her senior season, taking extra effort to foster an environment of fun and enjoyment on the team. It was on her mind even on one of the biggest days of her young life last November when she signed her letter of intent to run for Iowa State University. It was also on her mind Saturday as she closed out her career by three-peating as Division 1 state champion in the 400-meter run.

“This team means a lot to me,” Sandvig said Saturday. “They’re basically my whole family. I love them all to death. Watching from a small group that went my sophomore year with us four only going to having about 15 kids go, this year is just a huge accomplishment I feel like we have together and I feel like we created a more family environment to the team and it’s bringing a lot more people.”

Sandvig lived at the front of the pack from the moment she started competing for Chi-Hi. Making her debut as a sophomore after her freshman year was wiped out because of the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandvig immediately opened eyes when she set two school records in her first-ever meet. Ultimately, Sandvig set four individual records and was a part of two relay records.

“When Brooklyn joined the team, I didn’t know what she was capable of doing,” Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said of Sandvig. “To accomplish what she did doesn’t happen to very many people. Over the course of three years, she had to grow as an athlete and as a person. She knew she had a target on her back when she placed in all four events at state, broke multiple records and was the fastest in the conference and state. Even with being the fastest, she still had her struggles she had to work through.

“She knew she had to have good starts, trust her training, run her own race and manage the stress of doing multiple events at a high level, along with the expectation from herself to win.”

Sandvig won the first of her five overall state championships in 2021, tumbling across the finish line to start her run of three straight 400 wins. As a junior, Sandvig swept the sprints with wins in the 100, 200 and 400 that weren’t particularly close.

Colleges around the country took notice, and Sandvig toured many of the best before deciding the staff and small-town feel of Ames, Iowa, made the fit with the Cyclones the right one. Sandvig finished on the podium in 11 of her 12 events she advanced to state for in those three years. The one miss came this year in the long jump, in which Sandvig entered Friday’s competition seeded second overall but scratched on all three of her jumps. In the moment following her third missed jump, a frustrated Sandvig took a few moments to collect her thoughts before exiting the pit.

After the fact, Sandvig said she had some struggles throughout the weekend. In addition to Friday’s long jump, Sandvig did not repeat as state champion in the 100 and 200 as longtime competitor and AAU teammate Lola Kolawole of Whitefish Bay bested the Chi-Hi senior at the front in both events. But in the moments following those races, Sandvig showed the poise and perspective of a true champion in choosing to recognize what her opponent had done.

“Me and Lola have definitely been friendly competitors for each other throughout our high school career and even AAU track,” Sandvig said. “She definitely put in the work a lot this summer, and you could tell on the track tonight she deserved everything she got. Super proud of her and knowing we’re on the same AAU, it’s incredible to see her grow throughout the winter and summer.”

It’s a true example that others have noticed.

Chi-Hi sophomore Ava Krista broke her own school triple jump record on the way to taking fourth at state on Saturday. Sandvig was one of the many there to cheer Krista on, even though Sandvig didn’t have to as she wasn’t running until much later in the day because of an altered schedule.

That support speaks volumes.

“Brooklyn is great. She’s just an amazing idol to look up to and a huge role model on our team,” Krista said of Sandvig. “She’s always working hard on practice, and she’s also just the best teammate. She’s here and supporting me even though she doesn’t have to run until 4 (p.m.).

“She’s just always around and hyping me up. She’s great.”

