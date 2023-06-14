Brandon Berg Follow Brandon Berg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

GRAND CHUTE — Early on when first-year McDonell baseball coach Jerry Smith was just getting to know his team, he felt he had something special with its roster.

It just took some time for others to see it.

A 4-10 regular season gave way to a magical playoff run as the Macks rattled off five straight wins to advance to the Division 4 state tournament.

The road ended Tuesday night as McDonell's late rally fell short to Pecatonica 7-6 at Fox Cities Stadium but the tough final result did little to dim Smith's outlook on the team and the season.

“Maybe we weren’t supposed to be here but we sure did embrace it. We want to thank everything that was supporting," Smith said after the game. "I got a lot of text messages and emails from other coaches. I got some support obviously from our fans and the school. Honestly we had a great time. It hurts.

"It hurts real bad but we faced a team that was 23-1 and we took them all the way to the bottom of the seventh inning and we lost 7-6. That’s a pretty great ballgame.”

Smith was a late addition to the Macks program as head coach. Already a kindergarten through fifth grade teacher in the McDonell Area Catholic Schools district, Smith had coached before joining the system and said he'd like to again if a chance opened up.

The head coach role for the baseball team was that chance.

Smith inherited a team with some experienced veteran players and talented youngsters.

“At the beginning of the year we obviously didn’t know who he was but I think every single day at practice and at games we saw the coach he was," senior Aidan Misfeldt said of Smith. "We wouldn’t be here without him. He’s the reason we’re here right now. He’s always keeping us up, he’s always been positive and I wouldn’t want any other coach coaching me in baseball but him. He shouldn’t be upset at all with what the outcome is. He’s a great guy, without him I don’t think we’d be here right now.”

Through observing his players in other sports, Smith saw athletic ability and players who could excel in the clutch. McDonell lost five of its first six games but only one by more than five runs. Even though the team did have many wins to show for itself in a 4-10 regular season, Smith saw improvement and continued to be positive with the team.

“He’s been really special. He’s coming up with new drills all the time for us," senior Carter Stelter said of Smith. "Whatever we’re struggling with, he’s always hammering that into our systems. Those early games where we were losing by one run and lost 10 games in the regular season – we only lost (two) by double digits – and he would nick at those tiny little things that we struggled with during games and by the end of the season we were clicking.”

McDonell hardly had the look of a state team when it opened the postseason as a six seed but the Macks survived the regionals before stunning defending Division 4 state champion Eau Claire Regis in the sectional semis before besting Washburn to advance to state.

It took some time, but the confident Smith had in his team from the first practices was ultimately realized when it mattered most.

“It was a little bit late notice but I’m so grateful I got a chance to take it and I’m so grateful I was able to take these boys as far as I possibly could," Smith said.

But it will only be a one-year gig for Smith, who has accepted a principal position in another district.

So this season was a walk-off of sorts for Smith.

But despite a coach and a strong five-player senior class walking out the door, Smith was optimistic about McDonell's future. He complimented assistant coaches Tim Riemenschneider and Dillon Keller and said either could excel in an expanded role and also was confident the team's younger players could take bigger steps in the coming years.

And for someone that has coached many different sports, this spring may represent a walk-off in another way for Smith.

This year would be a hard act for anyone to follow.

“I might hang up my bat. I might hang it up and I might be done coaching," Smith said. "I don’t know if I ever want to coach another team. This was truly a blessing and I’m so grateful.”

