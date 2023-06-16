Brandon Berg Follow Brandon Berg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

GRAND CHUTE — Tuesday marked the end of a banner year for McDonell athletics.

The Macks baseball team saw a Cinderella run to the Division 4 state tournament end Tuesday night with a 7-6 loss to Pecatonica in the state semifinals at Fox Cities Stadium.

A state tournament was not an uncommon venue for many Macks teams this year, even if the baseball team’s run could be chalked up as the most unlikely.

Last fall the McDonell volleyball team repeated as Division 4 state champion as Kat Hanson’s squad dominated the competition on the way to the program’s third WIAA title. The McDonell boys cross country team — which included baseball players Eddie Mittermeyer, Keagan Galvez and Cooper Mittermeyer in its lineup — won its third straight Division 3 sectional title before taking ninth as a team at the state championships in Wisconsin Rapids. The football team did not advance to state but mounted its most successful 8-man season thus far with a 6-3 campaign including the program’s first conference championship in 25 years.

The winter saw more success as the McDonell girls basketball team won its first outright Western Cloverbelt title in history and first league title of any kind since the late 1980s. The Macks advanced to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament for the third year in a row but brought home hardware for the first time with the championship. The boys team returned to the familiar venue of the state tournament as the Macks boys were runner-up for the Division 5 crown with a roster made up of many baseball players. The Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey team was on the verge of the co-op’s first state trip before suffering a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Menomonie in the Division 2 sectional finals.

The first year of the Chi-Hi/McDonell wrestling co-op was a strong one as the team won Big Rivers and Division 1 sectional championships before finishing third as a team at the team state championships. McDonell fielded a varsity wrestling team for the first time and freshman Hailey Pelkey made history as she registered the first win at state in program history.

Success carried over into the spring where the softball team returned to the Division 5 state tournament for the first time since 2018 and was on the doorstep of a semifinal win before Stevens Point Pacelli rallied for an 8-7 walk-off win in the semifinals as the Cardinals went on to take the title. The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team won its third straight Cloverbelt title and advanced to state for the first time in co-op history with seniors Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski tying for 10th overall individually. The Regis/McDonell girls soccer team was a step from state, winning 17 games before falling to Lodi in last Saturday’s sectional finals. The McDonell track and field team had a number of athletes qualify for state and had one podium finish as freshman Elyse Bushman was sixth in the Division 3 300-meter hurdles.

But a case could be made the baseball team’s run to state was the most surprising of them all. The other McDonell teams that achieved great heights featured returning veteran rosters and/or program pedigrees of success in recent years.

At the start of the season, first-year McDonell coach Jerry Smith felt his roster had potential, but it was hard to quantify what that would mean in wins. The Macks went 4-10 during the regular season but Smith and the team felt they played better than that mark, losing many close games.

McDonell earned a six seed in the Division 4 playoffs and after knocking off 11 seed Gilman 6-3 in the regional quarterfinals, the Macks went on the road to stun third-seeded Owen-Withee 8-4. That win over the Blackhawks advanced the Macks to the regional finals for a date with Glenwood City who also earned an upset and the Macks took care of business in a 14-2 win in five innings for the program’s first regional title since 2017.

The defending Division 4 state champion Eau Claire Regis awaited in the sectional semifinals, a Ramblers team loaded with college-bound talent that had shut out McDonell 10-0 just 15 days prior. But the Macks came ready to play and grinded out a 3-2 walk-off win over the Ramblers before beating Washburn 11-2 for the sectional title.

The road ended Tuesday night against a powerhouse Pecatonica squad, but the effort just adds to the overall story of strength and dominance that was the 2022-23 school year for McDonell sports.

