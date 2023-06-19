This spring’s high school senior class is a special one.

And to be honest it’s a uniquely-qualified group I hope we never have to see again.

That’s because three years ago as freshmen, these now graduated seniors had to see their first spring of high school sports wiped out amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some ways it feels like yesterday and in other ways that spring feels like a decade ago. As much as nobody wants to think back to the spring of 2020, here’s a quick refresher.

The initial rise of COVID-19 around the world in the middle of March 2020 canceled the remaining portion of the winter sports season, cutting off the girls basketball state tournament right as it began and the boys basketball playoffs one round shy of state in the sectional finals. That uncertainty spilled over into the spring where the sports season was pushed back before ultimately being canceled. Some teams coming off strong 2019 seasons were denied chances for stellar followups while all were kept from valuable development time due to something out of everyone’s control.

Emily Brenner was one of those freshmen. In mid March she and her Stanley-Boyd softball teammates were looking forward to hitting the diamond for the first time. Just prior to the start of practice they went away for spring break and by the time break was done, they wouldn’t get the chance.

“We went on spring break and didn’t come back and I really feel sad because we were all excited to come back from spring break and have our first practice and we were just told no,” Brenner said in May.

That fall the seasons started later than usual as beginnings were rolled out in waves. Cross country, girls golf, girls swimming and girls tennis began in mid August, sports teamed as ‘low risk’ to spreading COVID-19 before ‘higher-risk’ sports such as football, volleyball and boys soccer began on Labor Day.

All sports played paired down schedules cutting down on travel. That continued in the winter as schools started those sports seasons later than usual as well and with smaller schedules. But by the spring a sense of normalcy was returning to sports and the world in general, even as those seasons also started later and ended just shy of the Fourth of July.

But during and after the impacted seasons, not all athletes returned. Some found the changes to be allowed to play like wearing masks during competition not worth it and some families felt the risk of possible additional chances for exposure to also not be worth it.

Even this spring, the memories of the 2020 season that never was were still fresh in the minds of many.

When a Sunday April snowstorm dumped two feet of powder on the greater Gilman, Stanley, Boyd, Cadott and Thorp area, Gilman softball coach Brian Phelps shared a message that games for that upcoming week would be canceled. It was a message met with much understandable frustration.

“It was ironic because some of our parents and kids were on (our) softball Facebook (page) and were like ‘man this really sucks’,” Phelps said. “The next thing (I said) was ‘it’s still better than 2020’.”

It didn’t take long for many members of that 2020 team — a squad returning nearly everyone from a trip to the Division 5 state tournament in 2019 — to agree with their hall of fame coach.

And while baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys golf teams were denied a chance to play in 2020, all the athletes who returned to the diamond, track, pitch, court and course deserve any amount of praise we can heap on them.

Not just for the wins and losses, but because it would’ve been easy to give up and they didn’t.

