Each week during the spring, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Madyson Baker, Chi-HiThe senior made the most of her three at-bats in Thursday’s 15-0 softball victory over Eau Claire North. Baker blasted a grand slam and also tripled as a part of a 2-for-3 day with seven runs batted in and one run scored. The Cardinals open the Division 1 playoffs Tuesday with a regional semifinal matchup at home versus Eau Claire Memorial.

Emily Brenner, Stanley-BoydThe senior has been an anchor in the middle of the order for the Oriole softball team this spring. Brenner was 7-for-11 in three games, bashing three doubles on Tuesday at Altoona and launching her eighth homer of the season Friday versus Mondovi. Brenner had four runs scored and four RBIs and is hitting .569 overall this spring with eight HRs. Stanley-Boyd opens Division 3 postseason play at Neillsville on Tuesday.

Karley Ferguson, McDonellThe sophomore scored her first goal of the season for the Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T. Ferguson also plays as a part of a defense that has 10 shutouts so far this season. Regis/McDonell plays at Mauston on Thursday.

Jackson Gugel, Chi-HiThe senior threw a two-hit shutout in Friday’s 5-0 baseball victory at Wausau West. Gugel struck out six while scattering three walks and two hits across his 94 pitches, 65 of which went for strikes. Gugel has a 2-1 record and 3.15 earned run average in 20 innings this season on the mound. Chi-Hi hosts River Falls on Tuesday.

Kasey Moldrem, CadottThe sophomore twirled a five inning no-hitter in the softball team’s 12-0 victory over Owen-Withee on Friday. Moldrem struck out eight and walked three as she struck out the final four batters she faced. Moldrem also helped her own cause by driving in two runs at the plate. Cadott starts the Division 4 playoffs Tuesday at Augusta.