Chi-Hi senior Dawson Goodman has been named to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State team as an honorable mention for the 2023 season.

Goodman hit .409 this season for the Cardinals while patrolling the outfield with a .514 on-base percentage, two home runs, 15 runs batted in and 33 runs scored. Goodman had more walks (16) than strikeouts (10) and stole a team-high 17 bases while being caught just three times.

Chi-Hi junior Easton Bobb was a WBCA Academic All-State selection for the Cardinals. Bobb was an honoree by meeting the following criteria — a junior or senior, received first or second team all-conference honors, coach was a WBCA member and carried a grade point average of at least 4.0 or higher. Bobb also had a strong season on the mound as the lefty logged a 2.38 earned run average in 32.1 innins with 64 strikeouts against 15 walks in allowing 21 total hits.

Oak Creek junior Payten Jibben (Division 1), Saint Thomas More senior Alex Alicea (Division 2), Saint Croix Falls senior Brayden Olson (Division 3) and Eau Claire Regis senior Cole Selvig (Division 4) were named as players of the year for their respective divisions.

Goodman was also a first team All-Northwest District selection for the season in the outfield. Bloomer senior catcher Keegan Yohnk was a second team selection and Cadott sophomore Warren Bowe was chosen to the all-district team as an honorable mention.

Bobb and Cadott's Conner Roth were Northwest District academic all-district selections.

