Chi-Hi senior outfielder Dawson Goodman has been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2023 season.

Goodman was one of three outfielders picked to the first team and the lone Cardinals chosen for the top all-league team. The senior hit .409 in 107 plate appearances with a .514 on-base percentage and an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.071. Goodman had seven doubles, two home runs, 33 runs scored and 15 runs batted in while stealing 17 bases atop the lineup.

Four Cardinals earned second team honors as junior Easton Bobb, senior Grady Fredrick, senior Mayson Tester and senior Jackson Gugel were a part of the second team. The pitcher Bobb posted a 2.38 earned run average in 32.1 innings this spring, striking out 64 batters against 15 walks. The catcher Fredrick finished second to Goodman on the team in plate appearances (100), hitting .357 with a .460 on-base percentage to go with six doubles, tying Goodman for the team lead with two home runs and driving in a team-best 25 runs. The infielder Tester hit. 265 with a .367 on-base percentage in 79 plate appearances, doubling six time and hitting one home run along with seven runs batted in and 14 runs scored. Gugel patrolled the outfield for the Cardinals and joined Goodman atop the batting order, hitting .265 while getting on base at a .371 clip to go with one home run, 14 runs scored and finishing second in the team with 24 runs scored. Gugel also posted a 2.41 earned run average in 29 innings pitched.

Senior Liam Brennan, sophomore Cole Perlberg and junior Jakeb LeQuia were selected to the all-conference team as honorable mentions. Brennan hit .308 in 94 plate appearances with one home run, 23 runs batted in, 13 walks against just eight strikeouts and an on-base-percentage of .426. Perlberg hit 2.34 with a .402 on-base percentage with nine runs batted in at the plate while pitching to a strong 1.85 earned run average in 34 innings pitched with 29 strikeouts. LeQuia led the Cardinals in innings pitched (35.2) and had a 3.72 earned run average while striking out 40 batters in eight starts.

Hudson senior Ben Berkhof was named the conference’s pitcher of the year and fellow Raider senior Jake Busson earned conference player of the year honors.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Pitcher: Ben Berkhof, Hudson; Keenan Mork, River Falls. Catcher: Hunter Carlson, Hudson. Infielder: Jake Busson, Hudson; Teddy Norman, River Falls; Sawyer Stein, Eau Claire Memorial; Treysen Witt, Menomonie. Outfielder: Bradyn Bezanson, Hudson; Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi; Cooper Jesperson, Eau Claire Memorial. Utility: Roman Trapani, Eau Claire Memorial.

Second Team—Pitcher: Easton Bobb, Chi-Hi; Eli Condon, River Falls. Catcher: Grady Fredrick, Chi-Hi. Infielder: Jack Kein, Eau Claire North; Leo Lauscher, Eau Claire Memorial; Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi; Landon Zeuli, Hudson. Outfielder: Wyatt Gavin, Hudson; Jackson Gugel, Chi-Hi; Kalvin Kelsey, Rice Lake. Utility: Easton Stone, Rice Lake.

Honorable Mention—Liam Brennan, Chi-Hi; Cole Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Jakeb LeQuia, Chi-Hi; Grant Lokken, Eau Claire Memorial; Mason Stoik, Eau Claire Memorial; Logan Hesselman, Eau Claire North; Payton Lawrence, Hudson; Ben Bystol, Menomonie; James Hoff, Menomonie; Owen Welch, Menomonie; George Schroeder, New Richmond; Max Kretovics, New Richmond; Tyson LaPoint, Rice Lake; Cayden Mueller, River Falls; Ben Johnson, River Falls; Brooks Rivard, River Falls.

