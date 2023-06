Chi-Hi senior Mallory Colle was selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference girls soccer first team for the 2023 season.

Colle was named the conference’s top goalkeeper as the senior was selected to the first team. The senior had 152 saves in net this year, allowing 17 total goals while registering four shutouts.

Senior defenders Sami Perlberg and Ella Gehl were chosen to the all-conference second team squad. Perlberg had two assists on offense and was second on the team in defenses (89). Gehl scored one goal offensively and led the Cardinals with 98 defenses.

Hudson senior Grace Lewis was chosen as the conference’s player of the year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Grace Lewis, Hudson; Ella Herman, Eau Claire Memorial; Maggie McConnell, Hudson; Kraly Walker, River Falls; Gaby Aune, New Richmond; Sydney Monson, Eau Claire Memorial; Halle Steinmetz, Eau Claire North; Ryleigh White, Hudson; Lillia Gray, River Falls; Marah Bennedict, New Richmond; Mallory Colle (goalkeeper), Chi-Hi.

Second Team—Sami Perlberg, Chi-Hi; Abbey Liddell, Eau Claire North; Maggie Johnson, River Falls; Lydia Paulmier, Eau Claire Memorial; Grace Hanson, Hudson; Lexi Berger, Rice Lake; Ava Berg, Eau Claire North; Autumn Cooper, Superior; Hayleigh Husby, Menomonie; Ella Gehl, Chi-Hi; Hannah Kendhammer, Hudson.

Honorable Mention—Claire Shinners, Eau Claire Memorial; Kiana Frank, Menomonie; Ava Paulmier, Eau Claire Memorial; Maude Spagolo Salisbury, Rice Lake; Anna Manion, Superior; Ava Rumpza, New Richmond; Nora Wells, Superior; Leah Nelson, Eau Claire North; Ashlynn Schroeder, Eau Claire Memorial; Lauren Rudiger, Menomonie; Maggie Mueller, Superior; Maggie Heiniecke, New Richmond.

