Chi-Hi junior shortstop Makenna Johnston has been named to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s Division 1 all-state first team for the 2023 season.

Johnston hit a team-best .455 among qualifying hitters this spring with a .579 on-base percentage, 40 runs scored, 22 walks against just five strikeouts and 21 runs batted in.

Two Chi-Hi players earned second team all-state honorees as senior catcher Madyson Baker and junior outfielder Paige Steinmetz were chosen. Baker was close behind Johnston for the team lead in batting average (.453) with a .490 on-base percentage while slugging 11 doubles, two home runs and 27 runs batted in across 104 plate appearances. Steinmetz was second on the team in runs batted in (31) as the junior hit .371 with a .451 on-base percentage and five doubles, three triples and four home runs to go with 36 runs batted in.

Stanley-Boyd senior shortstop Emily Brenner was selected to the Division 2 and 3 all-state first team. Brenner hit .566 to lead the Orioles with a .616 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of 1.184. Brenner socked all 10 of her team’s home runs and also drove in a team-high 37 runs to go with 28 runs scored, 13 doubles and nine walks against just six strikeouts for the season.

Cadott senior infielder Lauryn Goettl was picked for the Division 4 and 5 all-state team as an honorable mention. Goettl hit .500 on the season for the Hornets with a .610 on-base percentage, four home runs and 15 runs batted in while playing mostly at shortstop.

Kaukauna sophomore Karly Meredith (Division 1), Freedom senior Rylie Murphy (Division 2), Brodhead senior McKenna Young (Division 3), Iola-Scandinavia freshman Brooklyn Berrens (Division 4) and Stevens Point Pacelli junior Hannah Trzinski (Division 5) were selected as players of the year in their respective divisions.

Kaukauna coach Tim Roehrig was selected as state Coach of the Year and Thom Hack was chosen as Umpire of the Year.

Johnston, Baker and Steinmetz were selected first team All-District for Large Schools with Chi-Hi freshman Lauren Shepherd earning honorable mention. Brenner was a first team all-district for Medium Schools with Bloomer senior Victoria Jenneman also earning first team honors. Goettl was a first team pick for Small Schools all-district with Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Makya Hetherington and Thorp senior Ava Teclaw earning all-region honorable mention.

