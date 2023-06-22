The 2022-23 prep sports year wrapped up last week and while we are already not far from the start of 2023-24 (the first day of football is Aug. 1), it’s a good time to look back at some of the best games and events from a strong school year of sports.

10) Chi-Hi baseball vs. Hudson

Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi baseball rallies past Hudson for first win Three runs in the bottom of the sixth including a home run by Dawson Goodman lifted Chi-Hi baseball past Hudson 11-10 on Thursday evening at Casper Park.

An early-season game with significant swing as the Cardinals jumped out to an 8-1 lead after four innings but needed three runs in the sixth to earn an 11-10 win over the eventual Big Rivers champion Raiders on April 13 at Casper Park.

Dawson Goodman’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at 10 before Easton Bobb put the Cardinals back out front with an RBI single to bring home Treysen Bowe. Jackson Gugel worked around a two-out single for a scoreless seventh to lock down a key early-season win for Chi-Hi. Grady Fredrick drilled a two-run home run in the fourth inning to help the Cards take a seven-run lead before the Raiders rallied.

9) Thorp football vs. Gilman

Friday Prep Football Roundup: Chi-Hi clinches playoff berth, Thorp stays unbeaten with last-minute win over Gilman Chi-Hi football clinched a playoff berth with a 28-20 win at Eau Claire Memorial while Thorp used a last-minute touchdown to edge Gilman 31-30. Bloomer and Cornell were also victorious.

It’s just outside county lines, but it counts as nearby rivals met on the 8-man gridiron on Oct. 7 with the host Cardinals edging the Pirates 31-30.

Denzel Sutton snagged a 25-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Rosemeyer with 16 seconds left in regulation to put the Cardinals in front for good. Thorp pounced on a Gilman fumble deep in Pirate territory before moving down the field for the winning score. Gilman grabbed a 30-25 advantage with 8:24 to go on a 15-yard touchdown run by Troy Duellman in a back-and-forth affair.

8) McDonell boys basketball vs. Fall River

The first, but not the last, game on the list for the Macks as McDonell overcame an early 11-point deficit and a seven-point hole at the half to beat Fall River 66-62 in the Division 5 state semifinals on March 17 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

A little more than six minutes into the game things looked grim as the Pirates led 17-6 and later 21-10 before the Macks started chipping into the lead. McDonell took the lead 40-37 with 12:28 left in the second half on a 3-pointer by Eddie Mittermeyer but also needed to battle back from a 60-58 deficit after a Fall River 3 with 1:50 remaining.

7) Bloomer volleyball vs. Barron

Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 2 Sectionals: Late surge lifts Bloomer past Barron into finals The Bloomer volleyball team battled back from a 10-8 hole in the final set to outlast Barron in five sets in Thursday's Division 2 sectional semifinals in Bloomer.

Chippewa County sent three teams to the state volleyball tournament with Bloomer overcoming a 10-8 deficit in the fifth set to best Barron in the Division 2 sectional semifinals on Oct. 27 in Bloomer.

The Blackhawks won the first and third sets with relative ease, but the Golden Bears battled back to take sets two and four and set up the winner-take-all fifth. Barron led 9-7 and 10-8 with Bloomer coach Heather Henry calling timeouts at each juncture. Following the second timeout the Blackhawks came to life in scoring seven of the final eight points to put Bloomer on the brink of what would ultimately become the program’s second trip to state in four years.

“I just think we all believe in each other so much and we believe that we are good enough to make it and we trust each other to push and finish the game,” Bloomer’s Zoe Pielhop said after the win.

6) McDonell girls basketball vs. Prairie Farm

In a game that proved to be the Macks’ toughest test on the way to the program’s first Division 5 state championship, McDonell scored five of the final six points to close out a 61-57 sectional semifinal win over second-ranked and unbeaten Prairie Farm on March 2 at Chi-Hi.

The Macks trailed by as many as seven in the first half and five in the second half before rallying to score the victory. McDonell senior Marley Hughes was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute, and junior Aubrey Dorn scored a team-high 20 points in the win.

“It’s what’s expected,” Hughes said of facing Prairie Farm. “This team is really good, they’ve had the same girls for four years now and they’re really good, and it came down like we thought it would but we work really hard and we got the ending we wanted.”

5) Big Rivers Conference track and field championships

Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi boys, girls sweep team titles at Big Rivers Conference championships for first time since 1991 The Chi-Hi boys and girls track and field teams swept Big Rivers Conference team titles on Monday in Rice Lake, the first time since 1991 both teams won.

Late surges helped the Chi-Hi boys and girls track and field teams capture Big Rivers Conference championships together for the first time since 1991 with meet victories on May 15 in Rice Lake.

The boys team came from behind to win with 111 points, edging Eau Claire Memorial and New Richmond (107) in the final event of the day as the 1,600-meter relay team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard and Samuel Hebert won their race for a vital 10 points. The girls team trailed Rice Lake by double digits late before strong point-scoring efforts in the pole vault, triple jump and 1,600 relay helped the Cardinal girls finish with 154.5 points to beat out the Warriors (141).

“We had to have everything kinda fall in line and people do their job and we had unexpected places where we weren’t thinking about and all of a sudden we got some points where we didn’t think we would,” Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said after the win.

4) McDonell baseball vs. Eau Claire Regis

Prep Baseball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell stuns Eau Claire Regis, Washburn to advance to state for first time since 2014 The McDonell baseball team stunned defending Division 4 state champ Eau Claire Regis and Washburn on Tuesday, advancing to state for the first time since 2014.

Without a doubt the biggest pure upset on this list as the Macks stunned the Division 4 state champion Ramblers in walk-off fashion 3-2 in the sectional semifinals on June 6. Cael Holm drove in all three runs for the Macks, including the winning run on a single in the bottom of the seventh to plate Grant Smiskey.

Senior pitcher Aidan Misfeldt limited the Ramblers to two runs in seven innings, pitching efficiently with 98 pitches to keep Regis within striking distance. McDonell entered the game with a 7-10 record after a 4-10 regular season effort.

“Who would think any team could throw one pitcher and get 98 pitches out of them and go the distance against Regis?” McDonell coach Jerry Smith said of Misfeldt after the win.

3) Chi-Hi football vs. River Falls

Watch Now: Prep Football: Goodman's walk-off blocked field goal advancement lifts Chi-Hi past previously unbeaten River Falls in overtime Dawson Goodman picked up a blocked field goal and ran it for a game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Chi-Hi football team dealt River Falls its first loss of the year Friday in a 20-14 win at Dorais Field.

This one certainly wins for wildest ending of the season as the Cardinals scored a walk-off win on the gridiron over the Wildcats 20-14 in overtime on Sept. 30. Dawson Goodman scooped up a Chi-Hi field goal attempt that was blocked by the Wildcats after a River Falls player tried to scoop and score. Goodman cut to the outside and outraced River Falls to the edge before diving his way into the end zone to end the game and give the state-ranked Wildcats their first loss of the season.

Chi-Hi trailed 14-0 at halftime but overcame the slow start to force overtime after Mason Von Haden found Mason Howard for an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie the game in regulation. The only thing keeping this game from being ranked higher are the stakes for the next two games.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life, but what a great kid to have that happen to,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Goodman’s touchdown after the win.

2) McDonell basketball vs. Solon Springs

The McDonell boys basketball team had a knack for comeback wins and saved one for a key time as the Macks overcame a 13-point deficit to force overtime before edging Solon Springs 58-56 in overtime for a Division 5 sectional title on March 11. Aidan Misfeldt scored a career-high 24 points to spark the rally. Keagan Galvez tied the game at 51 late in regulation to force overtime, and Misfeldt hit back-to-back 3s in overtime to give the Macks the lead for good.

McDonell also trailed by as many as 16 points before beating Fall Creek 68-66 on Feb. 14 on a last-second shot by Canan Huss, a big win in the Macks taking the Western Cloverbelt title. The Macks went on to finish as the Division 5 state runner-up, falling to Wausau Newman in the title game.

“Our seniors just stepped up and quite honestly did everything they needed to to pull out a win,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said after the win over Solon Springs.

1) Chi-Hi volleyball vs. River Falls

The combination of talent between teams, history and what was on the line makes this one the one for the year as the Cardinals overcame a 2-1 set deficit to punch the program’s first trip to state on Oct. 29. Chi-Hi and River Falls had locked horns plenty leading up to the Division 1 sectional championship matchup with the Wildcats dominating the series, though the Cardinals ended River Falls’ 40-match Big Rivers win streak nearly two months earlier.

Chi-Hi won the first set before River Falls rebounded to take sets two and three. The Cardinals clawed out a 25-20 win in set four but were trailing 10-8 in set five before three straight points put Chi-Hi back out front. River Falls responded to get to set point at 14-13, but Chi-Hi would take four of the final five points to advance to the state tournament for the first time where the Cardinals fell in a spirited five-set match to Burlington in the quarterfinals.

“I just remember us being persistent and wanting to fight,” Chi-Hi’s Paige Steinmetz said after the win. “We never gave up and I’m so, so proud of this team.”

