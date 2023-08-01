The high school football season kicked off Tuesday with the first day of 11-man practices around the state of Wisconsin.

In Chippewa County that meant Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd hosted initial days of practice with season openers set for a little over two weeks away. McDonell, Cornell, New Auburn, Lake Holcombe, Thorp and Gilman will start 8-man practices with their first games taking place near the end of the month.

As the season officially gets underway, here's a list of things to keep an eye on.

Young Cardinals

Chi-Hi has made the playoffs in each of the past four standard season (not including COVID-19 impacted 2020) and a push for a fifth year in a row will come with a newer roster.

The Cardinals had a significant number of graduations from last year's 7-3 team including nearly the entire offense and will look to get up to speed quickly with a talented but youthful roster as the team aims to compete and contend once again in the Big Rivers Conference. Chi-Hi opens the season by hosting Holmen on Aug. 17.

Cadott encore

Last season was Cadott's best in recent history as the Hornets won seven games and earned the program's first postseason victory since 2003.

Several key contributors from last year have graduated but the cupboard is far from bare for the Hornets and their smashmouth attack. Cadott was in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title hunt until the final weeks of the regular season and this year plays five of its first seven games at home.

The first of those home games is on Aug. 18 against nearby rival Stanley-Boyd, who the Hornets defeated last year for the first time since 2004.

Experienced Orioles

The 2022 season was one of growth for Stanley-Boyd as a number of players saw their first significant playing experience.

The Orioles finished 4-6 but enter this fall with 27 letterwinners returning against just six moving on. That could help Stanley-Boyd move back to the top half of the always-tough Cloverbelt Conference, a place the program is familiar with.

Stanley-Boyd will look to start strong against the rival Hornets before hosting Marathon on Aug. 25.

Up the ladder

No team in Heart O'North Conference history has finished in the top half of the standings more than Bloomer.

But in recent years the Blackhawks have been more of a midpack team with three conference wins each in 2021 and 2022. Bloomer returns some firepower on offense in an effort to compete with tough teams like Northwestern, Cumberland and Saint Croix Falls.

Bloomer begins the season by hosting Somerset on Aug. 18.

Mighty Macks

Once eight-man practice begins, McDonell will aim for a successful followup to last year's Central Wisconsin West Conference championship.

It was the first conference title for the program since 1997 and even with a strong senior class moving on, the Macks return enough talent to forge a repeat bid for coach Mark Maloney.

McDonell starts the season hosting Greenwood on Aug. 25 at Dorais Field before a monster early-season showdown at Dorais against Thorp on Sept. 1.

Building block

Lake Holcombe struggled with injuries last year in a 1-7 campaign where the Chieftains had to forfeit the final three games of the season.

The Chieftains are back this season with a new coach in John Stender and one of the top athletes in Chippewa County with Trent Nitek, a two-time Division 3 state track and field sprint champion in the spring. That's a good place to start as Lake Holcombe aims to move up the standings in the CWWC.

Lake Holcombe opens at Gilman on Aug. 25.

Strength with numbers

Cornell has seen solid numbers in participation since moving into eight-man solo will look to build on a strong close to last season where the team won its last three games.

The Chiefs play five of their eight games at home for the regular season, starting by hosting Athens on Aug. 25.

Fueling power

Like nearby rivals in Cornell and Lake Holcombe, New Auburn fielded a young squad a season ago but entering this season the Trojans should be an improved team with as much size as any it will face.

The Trojans play four games at home including a stretch of three in a row in later September. New Auburn opens the year at Owen-Withee on Aug. 25.

Beasts in the East

A year ago Owen-Withee, Thorp and Gilman were as strong of a top-three as you'll find in any eight-man conference.

The Blackhawks and Cardinals were a combined 15-1 and both state ranked, but ruled ineligible for the playoffs while Gilman finished 7-3 and won a playoff game before falling to eventual state champion Wausau Newman.

All three teams suffered departures from 2022 squads but also have talent returning and should once again battle each other for the top spots in the Central Wisconsin East Conference.

Thorp hosts Prairie Farm on Aug. 25.

