CRBL Roundup: Jim Falls improves to 4-0 after sweeping Beef River

JIM FALLS — The Jim Falls Sturgeons continued their strong start to the Chippewa River Baseball League season on Sunday by sweeping a doubleheader with Beef River by scores of 13-3 and 4-3.

Jim Falls scored at least two runs in four of the first five innings of the first game with five coming in the second and four in the fifth to close out a 13-3 win in five innings. Tristin Hable led the hit parade with three hits including a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored for the Sturgeons. Raven Keyeski tripled and drove in three while Kole Smith and Ryan Krumenauer combined for five runs scored and steal five bases.

That was more than enough support for Will Jacobson on the mound as he scattered five hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk while striking out four in five innings. Ryan Gray doubled and drove in a run for the Bullfrogs.

Beef River jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second game before Jim Falls scored one run in each of the final four innings capped with a walk-off winner in the seventh. Hable added two hits, two runs scored and three steals in the second game while Krumenauer and AJ Schemenauer each drove in a run for the Sturgeons (4-0) and Krumenauer stole three bases. Mike Maurer pitched two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win after Matt More threw the first five innings, striking out eight and allowing three earned runs.

Kyle Maug, Wes Boyarski and Jordan Payme drove in one run each for Beef River (0-4).

Tilden 11-13, Cadott 2-1

At Casper Park, the Tigers swept a twinbill against the Red Sox by scores of 11-2 and 13-1 in five innings.

Drew Steinmetz and Dane Weiland each had three hits including a double and combined to drive in five runs for the Tigers in the opening win. Nolan Baier homered and drove in two as a part of a 2-for-4 day and Tanner Opsal was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Carl Krumenauer allowed one earned run across five innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. Chad Kron had two hits and scored a run for the Red Sox.

Jon Schoch went deep twice in the second game as he finished 3-for-3 with four runs scored, one double and five runs batted in for the Tigers. Ben Steinmetz also had three hits including a double and scored three times. Drew Steinmetz was 2-for-3 with three runs scored in support of starter PJ LeQuia as he allowed one earned run in four innings with four strikeouts for the Tigers (2-0).

Nate Stone doubled and drove in a run for the Red Sox (0-4).

Osseo 3-7, Bloomer 1-0

At Bloomer, a pair of strong pitching performances led the Merchants in a sweep of the Woodticks by scores of 3-1 and 7-0.

Zach Theisse struck out a pair while scattering three hits, five walks and one earned run over seven innings for the win in the first game. Nolan Matson was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in for the Merchants. Jake Malinowski had one hit and one run batted in for Bloomer and Curtis Dachel allowed three earned runs over seven innings on six hits while striking out nine.

Luke Eide allowed just one hit in seven innings of the second game while striking out 12 batters. Osseo (2-0) jumped out early with four runs in the first and another in the second. Jackson Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Zach Iverson scored twice for the Merchants. Malinowski had the lone hit in game two for the Woodticks (1-2).

Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire Cavaliers 3

At Altoona, the Lumberjacks earned a victory over the Cavaliers.

Isaiah Katz was the winning pitcher for the Lumberjacks (1-1), striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings. Nolan Hutzler was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in for the Lumberjacks while Jimmy Schemenauer added a double and two runs batted in.

Kaden Erickson finished 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Cavaliers (1-2).

Eau Claire Rivermen 4, Eau Claire Bears 3

At Eau Claire, the Rivermen scored two in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good against the Bears.

Tyler Gray went all nine innings on the mound in the win for the Rivermen (2-1), striking out six to go with six hits, three runs and two walks allowed. Carson Windehausen homered and Alex St. John drove in two runs for the Rivermen.

Todd Lasher was 2-for-3 with a double and run batted in and Nate Kent had a hit and stolen two bases for the Bears (2-1).

