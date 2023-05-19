CADOTT — Cadott sophomore Kasey Moldrem tossed a five-inning softball no-hitter on Friday afternoon as the Hornets blanked Owen-Withee 12-0.

Moldrem allowed three walks while striking out eight to earn the victory in the circle with no hits allowed for Cadott (4-13).

Kennedy Nerdrum was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, Rilei Weeks added two hits, three runs scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases and Kasey Moldrem drove in a pair for the Hornets. Clara BLanchette scored three runs and stole three bases Abi Bowe scored two runs and stole two bases in the win.

Bloomer 4, St. Croix Central 2

At Hammond, the Blackhawks doubled up the Panthers.

Laikyn Beyer struck out two while allowing one earned run in seven innings for the victory for Bloomer (14-11).

Isabel Rubenzer had two hits and stole a base while Makenna Hilger, Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Tyra Zwiefelhofer also drove in runs.

Baseball

Chi-Hi 5, Wausau West 0

At Wausau, Jackson Gugel tossed a two-hit shutout for the Cardinals in a nonconference win.

Gugel struck out six while scattering two singles and three walks across seven innings and threw 65 of his 94 pitches for strikes, starting 18 of 26 batters faced with a strike.

Chi-Hi scored twice in the second with single tallies in the third, fourth and seventh innings. Preston Alger and Traycen Bowe had two hits apiece with Bowe tripling and driving in two. Grady Fredrick, Liam Brennan and Gavin Thompson each drove in one while Mayson Tester doubled and Gugel helped his own cause with a triple for the Cardinals (16-6).

Spooner 8, Bloomer 2

At Spooner, a five-run fifth lifted the Rails past the Blackhawks.

Keegan Yohnk had two hits and Karson Kunsman and Gabriel Prince each drove in a run for Bloomer (9-8).

Alex Kissack had three hits including a double and tossed three innings of scoreless relief for the Rails (10-13).

