Friday Prep Roundup: Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer shuts out Mauston

EAU CLAIRE — Annabelle Schroeder and Samantha Schaffer each scored two goals as the Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team shut out Mauston 7-0 on Friday afternoon.

Schroeder scored both of her goals in the second half as Eau Claire Regis/McDonell (12-6, 11-2) built upon a 1-0 halftime lead. Schaffer scored one goal in each half while Colleen Callaghan, Grace Market and Alison Haag each scored in the victory. Schroeder added two goals while Schaffer, Haag and Brittany Martin had one assist each.

Softball

Stevens Point 9-10, Chi-Hi 7-5

At Stevens Point, the Panthers took both games of a doubleheader against the Cardinals by scores of 9-7 and 10-5.

Madyson Baker was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in for the Cardinals in the first game. Camryn Fjelstad added three hits including two doubles and three runs batted in, Makenna Johnson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a double and Madisyn Bauer had two hits and two runs scored. Maddy Miklesh and Brooke Swiecki each homered and combined to drive in five for the Panthers.

Johnston and Emme Bergh had three hits apiece in the second game but the Panthers scored the final seven runs of the game and took advantage of six Chi-Hi errors. Fjelstad drove in two more and Johnston scored twice for the Cardinals (21-3). Katelyn Klismith had three hits and three runs batted in for the Stevens Point (21-5).

Baseball

Hudson 1-5, Chi-Hi 0-1

At Hudson, the Raiders swept a Big Rivers doubleheader with the Cardinals by scores of 1-0 and 5-1.

Wylie Baumer drove in the lone run of the game for Hudson in the fifth inning of the first game. Trevor Bowe struck out five while allowing one earned run in six innings pitched for the Cardinals while Logan Vonberge pitched the shutout, striking out 10 while scattering three hits and walking none.

Hudson scored two runs in the first and a combined three runs in the final two innings of game two. Brennan Ducharme was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Hunter Carlson drove in two runs at the plate for the Raiders (15-6, 8-4). Brody Vonberge struck out six in five innings pitched and Bradyn Bezanson pitched two scoreless innings to close out the win.

Gavin Goodman and Mayson Tester each had two hits for the Cardinals (9-9, 5-6).

Edgar 7, Stanley-Boyd 2

At Stanley, the Wildcats scored four runs in the fifth to take the lead for good in a nonconference matchup with the Orioles.

Alex Williams was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Tyler Reynolds doubled and drove in a run for the Orioles (5-13).

Keghan Hartway, Peyton Dahlke and Leyton Schuett each had two hits for Edgar (11-5).

Thorp 9, Augusta 0

At Thorp, Gavin Boie struck out 15 while scattering one hit across 6.2 innings in a Cardinals shutout.

Boie also drove in two runs at the plate for the Cardinals. Ashton Kroeplin had four of his team's 11 hits while Aiden Rosemeyer and Logan Hanson added two hits apiece for Thorp (8-7).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0