The Stanley-Boyd football team took its lumps a season ago.

Now a year older and stronger, the Orioles are hoping to return the favor as many sophomores and freshmen earning time a year ago are prepared to join with an eight-player senior class aiming for wins after a 4-6 campaign.

Head coach Jeff Koenig is entering his 20th year at the helm of the Orioles and is optimistic many of those first-time varsity contributors last year will be ready to play a bigger role this fall.

“We have a nice group of seniors that have done a nice job of trying to set the tone for our players both in the weight room and in speed training,” Koenig said. “But we have a lot of juniors and sophomores that played last year – and a lot of those seniors played last year too – so we have a team that comes back with a lot of experience. But we had a lot to learn last year.”

Stanley-Boyd started last year 1-4 before winning three of its last four to make the playoffs including three-point wins over Osseo-Fairchild and Elk Mound. In the playoffs the Orioles lost to Northwestern 38-13.

“It was not a season that was held up to our standards,” Koenig said. “We lost a lot of close football games we probably should’ve won. But the advantage was we had a lot of guys that got experience. It doesn’t help last year’s senior class with their efforts but they’ve got experience and I think it was a good motivator to put some work in.”

Koenig has been pleased with the effort the team put in during offseason speed and weight training, noting several players camped out on the field at Oriole Park before the first day of speed work.

Senior linebacker Chase Sturm and junior defensive lineman Storm Tiry earned All-Cloverbelt Conference second team honors on defense last year and return to help anchor the group. Seniors Blake Paul (396 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Landon Karlen (349 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) were the team’s top rushers a season ago while Karlen (42 receptions, 477 receiving yards, two TDs) and junior Madden Mahr (25 receptions, 206 receiving yards and one TD) were the program’s top receiving threats that are back.

Landen Hoel, Daniel Person, Robert Poole, Troy Trevino and Riley Weltzin are other seniors expected to help the Orioles on either side of the ball for a Stanley-Boyd team that has found plenty of success over the years getting many players involved.

“Our offense and our defense because of our offense tends to tire guys out and it’s one of those things that we know it has a tactical advantage because it tires other teams out as well,” Koenig said. “But our guys are used to rotating and getting a lot of reps and that definitely does make a difference.”

Early in practice, Koenig can already see a more confident and sure roster that can look back to last year’s experiences to see how things are supposed to look with the added ability to improve upon it this year.

“They just have that confidence that they’ve been through it once and now they’re more mature and they have more confidence in what they’re doing, more sure of their decisions and hopefully we see that as the year goes on,” Koenig said.

Overall player numbers for the Orioles remain the same in the 45-50 range with the two larger middle classes leading the way.

Last year the Cloverbelt Conference crowned one state champion (Eau Claire Regis) and had another team finish runner-up (Mondovi). The league appears stout again and that paired with nonconference matchups against Cadott and Mondovi gives the Orioles no shortage of challenges as the team aims to return to the top half of the conference.

“There’s not an opportunity to relax in a week once the season (starts) and our nonconference season has good teams as well,” Koenig said. “It’s just a hard road to make it through and our goal is to always get better and stay as healthy as we can and be a better version of ourselves Week 9 than we are Week 1 and hopefully every week and every day we can see some progress on things.”

Schedule Date Opponent Aug. 18 at Cadott Aug. 25 Marathon Sept. 1 at Fall Creek Sept. 8 Mondovi Sept. 15 at Osseo-Fairchild Sept. 22 at Neillsville/Granton Sept. 29 Eau Claire Regis Oct. 6 at Elk Mound Oct. 13 Durand-Arkansaw