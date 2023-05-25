Share this article paywall-free.
Baseball
McDonell 6, Gilman 3
|Gilman
|110 000 1
|3 8 3
|McDonell
|100 050 X
|6 6 1
WP—Aidan Misfeldt (6 IP, 10 K, 2 BB). LP—Dawson Grunseth (6 IP, 1 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Gilman: Grady Kroeplin 2-4 (2 R), Joey Syryczuk 2-3. McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 3-4 (2 R, 2B).
Ashland 2, Bloomer 1 (9 inn.)
|Bloomer
|000 000 100
|1 4 0
|Ashland
|000 010 001
|2 5 2
WP—Ty O'Bey (1.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB). LP—Keegan Yohnk (3 IP, 5 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Keegan Yohnk 2-4 (R), Gabriel Hillman 2-3 (2B, RBI). Ashland: W. Lund 2-3.
Stratford 7, Cadott 2
|Cadott
|000 000 2
|2 5 2
|Stratford
|030 031 X
|7 7 1
WP—Schmidt (6.1 IP, 12 K, 4 BB). LP—Warren Bowe (4.2 IP, 6 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Warren Bowe 1-2 (RBI). Stratford: Tubbs 4-4 (3 R, 2B).
Softball
Chi-Hi 8, New Richmond 4
|New Richmond
|000 112 0
|4 4 4
|Chi-Hi
|241 001 0
|8 10 2
WP—Lakken McEathron (7 IP, 3 K, 2 BB). LP—Kennedy Joachim (6 IP, 4 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—New Richmond: Kylie Kieffer 1-2 (R, HR, 2 RBI), Brier Blietz 1-3 (R, HR, RBI). Chi-Hi: Makenna Johnston 2-4 (2 R), Madisyn Bauer 1-3 (R, HR, 2 RBI), Paige Steinmetz 1-4 (3B, RBI), Olivia Sanborn 2-3 (2 R).
McDonell 10, Eau Claire Immanuel 0 (6 inn.)
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|000 000
|0 2 0
|McDonell
|104 203
|10 10 0
WP—Katie Ruf (6 IP, 12 K, 3 BB). LP—Hannah Kazemba (5.2 IP, 8 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Rebecca Baier 3-4 (2 R, 3 RBI), Morgan Wirtz 2-3 (3 RBI), Josie Witkowski 1-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Aubrey Dorn 1-3 (R, HR, 2 RBI).
Saint Croix Falls 2, Bloomer 1 (9 inn.)
|Bloomer
|001 000 000
|1 6 4
|Saint Croix Falls
|000 000 101
|2 7 3
WP—Bryn Connors (9 IP, 12 K, 1 BB). LP—Laikyn Beyer (8.2 IP, 13 K, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 2-4 (R, 2B), Makenna Hilger 2-4 (2B, RBI). Saint Croix Falls: Bryn Connors 2-4, Emilee Glenna 2-4
IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi softball hosts Eau Claire Memorial in Division 1 regional semifinals 5-23-23
IN PHOTOS: McDonell softball hosts Thorp in Division 5 regional semifinal 5-23-23
