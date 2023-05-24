Madeline Johnson has dedicated more than half of her life to the sport of cheerleading.

She's excited that won't be stopping any time soon.

The Chi-Hi senior was honored for her commitment to continue with cheerleading in college at UW-Green Bay during a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at Chi-Hi. Johnson was celebrated in front of family and friends as the high school portion of her journey wraps up this week and she moves into the next stage when she cheers for the Phoenix.

Johnson said she made the decision recently after the coaching staff reached out to see if she still had interest in joining the squad. Johnson brings plenty of experience in the sport with 10 years as a part of the Chippewa Valley Spirit program. Most recently Johnson was a part of the organization's SuperNova lineup — a team for athletes 12-18 years old with a level 3 or higher skill level.

“I’m just really proud of Madeline," Chippewa Valley coach Tara Krista said. "She’s been a leader.”

This past year the team competed at the All-Star Worlds in Orlando and finished seventh, something Johnson said was one of her proudest moments in the sport thus far.

Johnson began with cheerleading at the age of eight and quickly found a sport she loved.

“I just really liked the environment a lot," Johnson said. "I felt that I had a really good attitude towards it and I could really be a leader towards the sport. I just really liked to do it a lot and tumble and everything.”

With so much of her out of school time dedicated to cheerleading, Johnson is excited she will be able to align her academic and athletic pursuits together in Green Bay. The Phoenix cheer team is a group of men and women who perform at games and events as well as community events, charitable functions and a variety of university and public functions. One additional perk of being a cheerleader for UW-Green Bay is the team also performs at home Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field.

When Johnson wasn't cheering, she was also spending time competing in a variety of events for the Chi-Hi track and field team and as a starter for the Chi-Hi girls golf team while also working as a part of the school's strength and conditioning program. She credited her coaches in both for helping her be ready for the next level.

“The strength and conditioning here is general is really good and prepares athletes for the end of high school," Johnson said.

This summer Johnson plans on staying physically active to be ready when UW-Green Bay team activities such as early practices and a weekend camp get underway later this summer. Johnson is leaning towards a major in interior design and is excited to begin the next stage of her cheer life.

“We’re really proud of Madeline," Krista said. "She’s hard to replace.”

Photos: Big Rivers Conference girls golf championships at Lake Wissota 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22 Big Rivers Conference Girls Golf Championships 9-21-22