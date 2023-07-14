BOYD — Dominic Raffetto has grown up around cars.

His father, Louie, owns a fab shop and raced dragsters, and now Dominic is forging his own name in the sport.

The recent Stanley-Boyd graduate is active in drag racing and finding early success as one of the youngest competitors in his classes. Raffetto and many other racers will be in action this Saturday and Sunday for two days of action at Rock Falls Raceway in Eau Claire.

Raffetto watched Louie compete before starting a few years ago through the Junior Street program, which allows youngsters to learn the ins and outs in a passenger car on the track with an adult.

“It’s definitely fun and once you get to learn how to do it all it’s super competitive,” Dominic said. “You’re learning how to be better and just keep getting better and better and win more rounds and win more races. It’s not something everybody gets to do, especially at my age not everybody gets to do it. It’s not a super commonly heard of thing. So to be a part of it is pretty cool.”

Raffetto races a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, an all-stock car the family bought and stripped down to the body and built into a racer complete with roll cage and all.

Thriving in the world of drag racing isn’t as simple as pushing the gas pedal down when it’s time to go. There are several other technical and environmental values in play to help maximize performance.

“It’s like any other type of sport, once you’re involved in it you’re always looking for ways to get better and improve,” Louie said.

On average, Dominic covers the quarter-mile track in 9.9 seconds, a speed of approximately 135 miles per hour.

Dominic earned his first pass down the track in his first year of racing in the Junior Street class in 2019 before advancing to six final rounds, including five wins, in 2020 in bracket series competition. Moving up to street eliminator class in 2021, Dominic made four final rounds and won three races in the bracket series. Last year, two of Dominic’s three victories came in bracket series competition in the Pro ET class with another in an index race at Rock Falls.

Raffetto has found success in drag racing and through his work on cars has found a possible future career. At the end of next month, Dominic will head to Houston where he is enrolled in the School of Automotive Machinists & Technology, an advanced school for engine builders and machinists. The school offers programs in block machining, head machining, CNC Machining, EFI calibration and an Associate of Applied Science Degree. SAM Tech graduates have been hired by some of the most high-profile entities in performance racing such as NASCAR, NHRA and IndyCar.

Rock Falls opened as Amber Green Dragways in 1969 and has been in operation ever since. More recently the track was purchased by Jim Greenheck in 2015 and has put several millions of dollars into upgrading the facility. Recently the track hosted its first-ever NHRA National Open on July 7-9, which included a special best-of-three exhibition between five-time NHRA Pro Stock World Champion Erica Enders and fellow pro racer Troy Coughlin Jr.

The family has raced in Iowa and Minnesota in addition to Wisconsin but considers Rock Falls to be its home track.

“When you arrive there you can clearly see there’s millions of dollars that have been put into the grounds, the facility itself,” Louie said.

Beyond this weekend, the family will do some traveling to race before Dominic heads south to begin school.

Raffetto will compete in the pro and super pro classes at this weekend’s races after Friday’s testing session. Even though many start with drag racing from as young as 8 years old, Louie said the average age for Dominic’s opponents is in the mid-40s.

“So when you see a teenage kid coming into this sport and competing at a super-high level against adults that have been doing it for 30 years and being able to pull off some wins, that’s a pretty special deal,” Louie said.