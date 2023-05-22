THORP — The Cadott baseball team scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 14-11 victory over Thorp on Monday in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

The Hornets sent 16 total batters to the plate in the seventh, an inning started by a double from Warren Bowe. Axel Tegels was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two runs batted in for Cadott (5-14, 2-10). Bowe, Tristan Drier, Conner Roth and Ashton Bremness had two hits each while Drier, Bremness and Michael Wellner each drove in two runs.

Stephen Frankewicz was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and Ashton Kroeplin added three hits, three runs batted in and three stolen bases for Thorp (2-13, 1-11). Aiden Rosemeyer and Denzel Sutton had two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Eau Claire Regis 10, McDonell 0

At Casper Park, the Ramblers blanked the Macks for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Cael Holm was 2-for-3 for the Macks (4-10, 4-8).

Sam Knickerbocker was 3-for-5 and Patrick Callaghan was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored for the Ramblers (18-2, 12-0).

Gilman 11, Greenwood 7

At Gilman, the Pirates scored earned a win over the Indians.

Joey Syryczuk had two hits including a triple and two runs scored to lead the Pirates (3-10). Gilman scored five runs in the third inning to take an 8-2 lead and after Greenwood responded with five in the fourth scored one in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth.

Ryver Glynn doubled, tripled and drove in three for the Indians (0-14).

Boys Tennis

Chi-Hi's season ends at sub-sectionals

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals ended their season at sub-sectionals.

Singles players Jackson Blake (No. 1), Eric Andreo (No. 2), Avery Sye (No. 3) and Eli Moe (No. 4) and doubles teams Subie Mason and Colby Stoll (No. 1), Lay Diallo and Gubgnit Mason (No. 2) and Jack Hediger and Aidan Wickland (No. 3) each fell in straight sets.

