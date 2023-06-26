Two Bloomer players earned All-Western Cloverbelt baseball first team honors for the 2023 season.

Senior Keegan Yohnk and sophomore Zeke Strand were selected to the first time, making up 20 percent of the 10-person first team.

Yohnk hit. 462 with a .622 on-base percentage this year with a team-high 21 runs batted in and one home run at the plate to go with a 2.49 earned run average on the mound. Strand hit .292 with a .360 OBP, 18 runs scored and 16 runs batted in.

Cadott sophomore Warren Bowe was also selected to the first team. Bowe hit .492 this spring to lead the Hornets with a .613 OBP while hitting nine doubles, one triple and driving in seven runs and scoring 17 times. Bowe also posted a 2.33 earned run average in 36 innings and posted a 3-4 record.

Thorp senior Aiden Rosemeyer was a first team all-conference selection for the Cardinals. Rosemeyer hit .426 with a 1.330 on-base plus slugging percentage for the Cardinals with 14 runs batted in, 16 runs scored and 12 stolen bases while also logging a 2-4 record and 2.42 ERA on the mound.

Division 4 state qualifier McDonell had a pair of second team selections with senior Eddie Mittermeyer and freshman Cael Holm. Mittermeyer hit .350 with 10 runs batted in and a .474 OBP and 19 stolen bases entering the state tournament while playing around the infield primarily at catcher while Holm led the team among qualified hitters with a .386 batting average with 12 runs batted in and a .542 on-base percentage.

Bloomer senior Braden Steinmetz was a second team pick, as were Cadott juniors Axel Tegels and Conner Roth and Stanley-Boyd senior Brett Kroeplin.

Steinmetz posted a .271 average with a .442 OBP while driving in 14 runs and stealing seven bases. Tegels and Roth tied for the team lead in RBIs (16) while Tegels bashed two home runs and had seven doubles in a spring where he hit .441. Roth hit .443 and had eight doubles, one triple and scored 11 runs while posting an on-base percentage of .514.

McDonell seniors Carter Stelter, Aidan Misfeldt and Keagan Galvez were honorable mentions, as was Cadott senior Tristan Drier, Stanley-Boyd senior Logan Burzynski and junior Haydn Gustafson and Thorp senior Ashton Kroeplin.

Stelter hit .317 with a team-high 17 runs batted in while also posting a 1.33 earned run average on the mound. Misfeldt hit .269 with 10 runs batted in to go with 10 stolen bases while posting a 2.72 earned run average. Galvez finished with a 2.77 average and 11 runs batted in at the plate and a 3.20 earned run average on the mound.

Drier hit .311 to go with a .394 OBP in 72 plate appearances, leading the Hornets in runs scored (18) and finishing third in runs batted in (15). Kroeplin hit .340 with a .768 OPS, driving in 15 runs, scoring 11 runs and finishing with 12 stolen bases.

Eau Claire Regis senior Cole Selvig was named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year.

Gilman senior Grady Kroeplin was selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team with Pirates sophomore Talyn Podolak picked as an honorable mention.

Spencer sophomore Reed Knecht was chosen as Eastern Cloverbelt Player of the Year.

All-Western Cloverbelt

First Team—Zeke Strand, Bloomer; Keegan Yohnk, Bloomer; Warren Bowe, Cadott; Tryggve Korger, Osseo-Fairchild; Brody Seefeldt, Osseo-Fairchild; Cooper Dykes, Eau Claire Regis; Cole Selvig, Eau Claire Regis; Zander Rockow, Eau Claire Regis; Sam Knickerbocker, Eau Claire Regis; Aiden Rosemeyer, Thorp.

Second Team—Braden Steinmetz, Bloomer; Axel Tegels, Cadott; Conner Roth, Cadott; Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell; Cael Holm, McDonell; Ashton Oliver, Osseo-Fairchild; Drake Swett, Osseo-Fairchild; Patrick Callaghan, Eau Claire Regis; Caden Weber, Eau Claire Regis; Brett Kroeplin, Stanley-Boyd.

Honorable Mention—Tristan Drier, Cadott; Carter Stelter, McDonell; Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell; Keagan Galvez, McDonell; Spencer Osmonson, Osseo-Fairchild; Brogan Korger, Osseo-Fairchild; Chase Kostka, Eau Claire Regis; Haydn Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd; Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd; Ashton Kroeplin, Thorp.

Player of the Year—Cole Selvig, Eau Claire Regis.

All-Eastern Cloverbelt

First Team—Emmitt Konieczny, Marshfield Columbus; Blake Jakobi, Marshfield Columbus; Cy Becker, Marshfield Columbus; Grady Kroeplin, Gilman; Jace Pekol, Neillsville; Reese McDonald, Neillsville; Bryce Erickson, Neillsville; Carter Klabon, Owen-Withee; Reed Knecht, Spencer; Andrew Sieracki, Spencer.

Second Team—Grant Olson, Marshfield Columbus; Mac Konieczny, Marshfield Columbus; Drew Stieglitz, Loyal; Ethan Lindner, Loyal; Cain Toufar, Loyal; Gavyn McFarlane, Neillsville; Andrew Hoeser, Neillsville; Sam Hayes, Neillsville; Madden Przybylski, Spencer; Luke Roehrborn, Spencer.

Honorable Mention—Brandon Lang, Marshfield Columbus; Talyn Podolak, Gilman; Gage Ludovic, Greenwood; Tryn Scheel, Loyal; Gunnar Barth, Neillsville; Micah Zoschke, Neillsville; Elliot Ackerman, Owen-Withee; Ethan Soweija, Owen-Withee; Kaiden Miller, Spencer; Carter Luepke, Spencer.

Player of the Year—Reed Knecht, Spencer.

