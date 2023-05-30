Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A pair of big innings sparked the Chi-Hi baseball team to a 9-1 victory over New Richmond on Tuesday in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Casper Park.

The Cardinals (17-8) to host D.C. Everest on Thursday for a regional championship.

Dawson Goodman, Liam Brennan and Gavin Thompson had two hits apiece for Chi-Hi in support of starting pitcher Jackson Gugel as the senior went all seven innings, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run.

That unearned run came in the top of the second as the 14th-seeded Tigers (6-16) used the bunting game to hang some uncharacteristic mistakes on the Cardinals. Chi-Hi committed all three of its errors in the inning as Nick Salmon started the inning with a single and ultimately came around to score on those mistakes.

But Chi-Hi wasn't behind long as the Cardinals sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the second and scored five runs, two scoring on a single from Gavin Thompson with Dawson Goodman plating two more on a home run.

“When things sometimes go your way, more good things happen and that’s kinda what happened in that inning," Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said. "I would like that to be more consistent, maybe a couple runs an inning instead of a five and a zero, a three and a zero. I like it more consistent. I might be nitpicking but I expect our hard work to pay off in better ways.”

A single by Grady Fredrick and a two-run double for Liam Brennan brought home two more in a three-run fourth.

That was more than enough run support for Gugel as the righty went the distance on 99 pitches, throwing 62 for strikes and starting 19 of 30 batters faced with a strike.

“Today just being consistent was working for me," Gugel said. "Going to the fastball when it was there and my offspeeds were dropping pretty good, both slider and curveball. That helped with my success on the mound today.”

Outside of a tough second inning, the Chi-Hi defense made the plays behind the senior pitcher as it has done for much of the season.

“I have a lot of confidence in my fielders when they’re out there for me," Gugel said. "So throwing strikes is the main goal no matter if it’s put in play or not. We tend to be a team that has little or few errors every game.”

The playoff win snaps a mini two-game losing streak for the Cardinals as Chi-Hi lost two to River Falls last week entering the postseason. Chi-Hi finished second to Hudson in the Big Rivers Conference standings during the regular season.

“We got the outs when we needed to get the outs," Steinmetz said. "Gugel was efficient. He was really good."

Goodman drove in three runs while Brennan and Thompson plated two. Jacob Danielson stole a pair of bases with Preston Alger and Goodman each adding one swipe.

Third-seeded Chi-Hi now turns its attention to Thursday's regional finals and the Evergreens after sixth-seeded D.C. Everest outlasted 11 seed Menomonie 2-1 in nine innings on Tuesday. The winner Thursday moves onto next Tuesday's sectionals in Marshfield.